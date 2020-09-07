This emotional video of a duck losing her babies down a drain is modern day Shakespeare

This mother duck lost her baby ducklings to a drain during a casual morning stroll – but don’t worry, there is a happy ending.

As if 2020 isn’t already a big pile of cow manure, somebody happened to record possibly one of the most tragic events to ever happen, and it involves a little duck family.

The video of a mother duck losing her precious ducklings down a drain has since gone viral on TikTok, Reddit and Twitter.

Warning, the below video is quite distressing.

I saw it so you have to see it pic.twitter.com/BoZ8eKOy12 — Marshal (@MarshalPaz) September 5, 2020

Of course, many people were traumatised by this tragic video.

Welp I'm traumatized 🤙 — Kri 🌸 (@Kriaotic) September 6, 2020

SAVE THEM DONT JUST STAND THERE — Aley Nicol (@aleynicol15) September 6, 2020

However, a Reddit post has since confirmed that there is a part 2 to this heartbreaking sequel – the ducks were saved!

The camera man saved all the ducklings! It’s okay! — Coleman (@oldmengolf) September 6, 2020

Some kind soul (aka the alleged cameraman) went down into the drain and pulled the ducklings out. Once they were placed safely back on high ground, they immediately ran towards their Mumma.

The mother duck and her babies are then seen circling the drain until the very last baby is saved, who runs in a frantic hurry to join their siblings and mother. In what is the most hilarious and heartwarming ending to a truly heart-stopping event, the little duck family waddles off into the distance as though nothing ever happened.

Of course, the amazing thing is that if the person didn’t happen to be filming, the accident would have gone unnoticed and the ducklings most likely wouldn’t have been saved. The universe sure works in mysterious ways.