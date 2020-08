In honour of the late jazz pioneer’s 119th birthday, here’s a look back into one of Louis Armstrong’s most iconic interviews.

Appearing on San Francisco TV, Armstrong reflects on his life’s work; from his time with the Tuxedo Brass Band, to moving up to Chicago.

Everything about this interview is Louis at his finest; featuring his heart-melting music, infectious smile, and hypnotising, gravelly voice.

Check out the clip below: