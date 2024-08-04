Galactic Lepus take us through the cosmos on new album ‘Space Rabbit’

On first listen, you might think Galactic Lepus’ ‘Space Rabbit’ is simply a stellar psychedelic rock project.

And while six-track release certainly leans into these sounds, with classic stoner flourishes and pro-rock grooves, a closer listen reveals something else entirely, as the Munich four-piece traverse new sounds like grunge and blues, and dissect the very genre itself.

‘Space Rabbit’ opens with the fuzzy psych guitars of ‘Hard Cheese’, an almost ambient rock cut that’s carried by propulsive drums courtesy of bandmate Kathi.

It’s a brooding and atmospheric opener, dotted with shimmering cymbals and the stirring delivery of vocalist Kerstin.

What begins as spacious ambience later transforms into something punchier, as Galactic Lepus amp up the instrumentals for a grungy outro.

In what becomes a throughline across the entire project, ‘Hard Cheese’ tells the story of a rabbit who gets eaten by a wolf after spending his final romantic and drug induced night in the forest.

This furry persona appears on other tracks, too, serving as a cute antidote to the rock genre’s focus on rough and aggressive aesthetics.

On ‘Mountain Rabbit’, our furry protagonist is fed up with conspiracy theories and seeks an escape from the ‘rabbit hole’. Of course, the journey is soundtracked by Andi’s driving bassline and the tinkly guitar melodies of Colin.

While Galactic Lepus’ sound is rich enough to capture our attention, the broader concept and character of the album is an equally engaging throughline.

‘Electric Desert Space Mountain Wizard’ is a searing takedown for the machismo and hyper-masculinity of stoner rockers, expressing a mixture of rage and boredom looking at the gender norms in this subculture.

“Leaving me so over-bored with your big desert truck,” Kerstin sneers atop crunchy drums and classic rock guitars, “hiding fragilities, your favourite game.”

‘Carpet Blues’ slows down proceedings with a soulful slice of blues-rock, before ‘Carrot Carnage’ delivers a staple mosh pit-filler with thunderous drums and head-thrashing guitars.

Galactic Lepus’ efforts culminate on ‘Space Rabbit’, a title track and album closer that brings us full circle with ambient tunes and cruisy pacing.

Here, the band focuses on storytelling again, drawing inspiration from kitsch 90s animations to recall the Icarus-like tale of a rabbit who jumps high enough to look down on those who doubted him.

What all of it amounts to is a truly unique sonic lane carved by Galactic Lepus, whose debut album deconstructs what it means to make stoner rock and delivers us an engaging concept.

Listen to Galactic Lepus’ album ‘Space Rabbit’ below.