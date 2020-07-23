WATCH: Moses Sumney – ‘Me in 20 Years’
FIND OUT MORE
July 23, 2020
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Thu Jul 23 2020 Nick Cave: Idiot Prayer
Live from Alexandra Palace
- Fri Jul 24 2020 Flowertruck
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
- Fri Jul 24 2020 Shogun & The Sheets
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Jul 25 2020 Crocodylus
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Jul 25 2020 Gordi
Live from the Sydney Opera House
- Sat Jul 25 2020 Jackie Brown Jr
The Vanguard, Sydney
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- WATCH: Moses Sumney – ‘Bless Me’ Ahead of the second part of […]
- Moses Sumney – ‘græ’ Album Review On his second album, Moses […]
- LISTEN: Moses Sumney – ‘Cut Me’ Is there nothing this man […]