Watch The Flaming Lips perform live inside giant plastic bubbles

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world into lockdown, the music industry has been faced with the task of delivering live performances which respect strict social distancing measures. While many artists have been throwing split-screen remote performances in exciting and creative ways, The Flaming Lips may have just come up with the coolest idea yet.

In a remote episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Flaming Lips performed with each member inside their own giant plastic bubble.

Watch The Flaming Lips perform Race for the Prize on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while inside giant plastic bubbles.

While this idea might seem out of this world, The Flaming Lips are certainly no stranger to these giant plastic bubbles. The band have used them as a signature part of their live performances, as a great way to crowd surf and give a thrilling live experience to fans. What might surprise you though, is that the band’s frontman Wayne Coyne even married his longtime partner Katy Weaver inside one. Who would have thought that one of the band’s most eccentric ideas would turn out to be a useful safety tool for COVID-19?

Unlike most live performances these days, the band even had a live audience. But if you haven’t guessed it by now, the crowd also had their own bubbles. Of course, since the live performance aired, social media has been sent into a frenzy, with many believing that these big plastic spheres could be the future of live performance while the coronavirus pandemic persists across the world. We’ve got to admit, a mosh pit at a metal concert would be pretty fun, but we are sure there would be some punters out there just looking to burst some bubbles.

Watch The Flaming Lips perform their 1999 hit Race for the Prize on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.