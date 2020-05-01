We’re hiring a new Graphic Designer and Digital Producer

Happy Mag is a progressive publisher in the emerging music, art and culture space and we have firmly established ourselves as a leading tastemaker for tens of thousands of weekly readers. If that sounds like a place you’d like to work, we’re currently on the lookout for a Graphic Designer and Digital Producer.

We’re experimental, adventurous and bold with our content creation, inviting the whole team to contribute to our regular ideation sessions. We collaborate regularly with both established and emerging artists and musicians and our events have been a long standing at-capacity affair.

Want to work at Happy Mag? We’re currently on the lookout for a mid-weight to senior graphic designer and all round creative to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of elevating brands through graphics and digital content creation through a multitude of disciplines and roles. With at least 5 years commercial experience, your portfolio needs to demonstrate a flair for design and a keen interest in conceptual development through multiple mediums.

Please note this is an in-house, Sydney-based role.

Reporting directly to our MD your responsibilities will include:

Working on a range of internal Happy Mag campaign collateral pieces including the quarterly mag, motion graphics and explainer videos

Developing branded concepts for new events and other internal projects including client based work

Taking ideas from concept to creation with all of the above disciplines in mind

The successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

Have no less than 5 years commercial design experience

Will be just as comfortable in After Effects or Premiere as they are in In Design or Photoshop

Strong layout, typographical, illustrative and graphic design skills

An inherent ability and passion to transform ideas into concepts

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A belief that good design does change the world

The ability to adapt and learn quickly to a fast paced environment

Feel equally at home working alone or in a group

To apply, contact Radi Safi via [email protected]