A previously unheard Prince radio show from 2005 is set to air tomorrow

SiriusXM is curing our isolation melancholy with some brand new audio experiences throughout the month of May. The radio station has collaborated with a bunch of big names to create run-stations, featuring exclusive material from each artist.

Prince is one artist who will have his own channel featuring previously unheard content and a party of specials. The broadcasts will be available to stream for free until May 31.

SiriusXM are set to release exclusive Prince material on ‘The Prince Channel’ throughout the month of May on the SiriusXM app.

Starting from today, May 1, SiriusXM is also including channels with content from The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, George Strait, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, and Eagles.

The Prince Channel will contain a 2-hour radio special recorded before the release of his 2006 LP 3121. The demo will be shared for the first time and will include “songs from his unparalleled catalogue, personal-favourite selections by other artists, mixes, interviews, and a peek into his legendary vault of unreleased studio and live recordings.”

The channel will also include a takeover by Sheila E, pro collaborator and friend of Prince. Sheila E and FKA Twig‘s performance at Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince will also air.

The radio special will air on Friday, May 1 at 7 pm ET (that’s 9 am on Saturday Australian time). For more info head here, and to listen to SiriusXM, head here.