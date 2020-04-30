Here’s our top 5 isolation anthems to cure your quarantine blues

With most of the population practising some serious self-isolation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that we’re gravitating to some relatable tunes.

Here are our top 5 picks for the tunes that are hitting just a little harder than usual amidst these lockdown measures.

1. Isolation – John Lennon

John Lennon’s debut solo album Plastic Ono Band gave us some memorable avant-garde rock, with philosophical lyrics to match. Lennon shrieks about his mother amongst other things, but it’s the 5th track, Isolation, that’s hitting hardest right now. Intense lyrics like, “We’re afraid of everyone” cut different when there’s a pandemic at large. Yikes.

2. It’s the End of the World as we Know It (And I Feel Fine) – R.E.M

You had to see this one coming. It’s a rocky ode to a world in crisis – what’s not to relate to? Lines like “tournament of lies” are particularly relevant, as we continue to hear conflicting perspectives worldwide in relation the virus.

3. So Far Away – Carole King

It’s hard not to love Carole King. Her album Tapestry is packed with near-perfect piano ballads and So Far Away is one of them. “It would be so fine to see your face at my door,” sings King. Missing friends and family is a genuine hardship for us all right now.

4. Solitude is bliss – Tame Impala

Been loving Tame Impala’s newest record? Same. However, you should take a trip back to his debut album, Innerspeaker. It’s got a tasty cut that might help you find some positives in time spent alone.

5. Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police

Of course, the hook just came into my head as I was writing that. It’s easy to see how the song has seen a 508% increase in song sales. It’s catchy, fun, and with the 1.5-metre rule here in Australia, it’s never rung more true.