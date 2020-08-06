NSW coronavirus: infectious man visited 7 venues prompting outbreak fears

As the coronavirus situation in Melbourne continues to remain dire, Sydney is seemingly teetering on the edge of an equally catastrophic outbreak, with a small but steady amount of cases emerging daily.

Now, in bad news for Sydney’s inner west, authorities have deemed that a man in his 20s who visited seven venues over the weekend was contagious with the virus.

A man who tested positive for coronavirus is reported to have visited seven venues over the weekend predominantly in Sydney’s inner west, heightening fears of a potential outbreak in NSW.

Of most concern is the African restaurant Jambo Jambo in Glebe, where the man had dinner last Friday night, July 31, between 7 pm and 8:30 pm. Anyone who attended the venue during this period is considered close contact and required to self-isolate immediately for 14 days and get tested.

It’s Jambo Jambo in Glebe 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Nyome (@NpNyz) August 6, 2020

Elsewhere, the man attended six other venues, including The Eveleigh Hotel in Redfern on the same night between 8.30 pm and 10 pm.

The following night, Saturday, August 1, the man attended the Warren View in Enmore between 4 pm and 4:20 pm, Mary’s in Macquarie Place between 6.45 pm and 7.15 pm, Cubby’s Kitchen in Sydney between 7:35 and 9:30 pm, and Burrow Bar in Sydney between 9:35 pm and 11:15 pm.

Finally, the man attended Woolworths Marrickville Metro on Sunday evening, August 2, between 7 pm and 7:20 pm.

This guy had a big night… — Kane (@kaisun1982) August 6, 2020

Anyone who attended the above venues is considered causal contact, and whilst they are not required to self-isolate, they should look out for symptoms. Should any symptoms appear, get tested and self-isolate immediately until receiving results.

The news comes as 13 more cases were announced in the state today, including the aforementioned man. Meanwhile, Victoria announced 471 new cases.

My man had a great weekend. Friday night: African food in Glebe, drinks at The Eveleigh (good pub). Saturday night: drinks at the Warren View, snack at Mary’s, Lebanese joint for dinner, another bar for late night drinks. Sunday: Cheeky little shop for the week. pic.twitter.com/LoVDYY3Oyw — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) August 6, 2020

Gladys Berejiklian has since urged young people to restrict their socialising.

“If you have the virus and you go out five times a week to different places you could potentially be spreading it to five different locations, and then we have to contract trace everybody,” Berejiklian described, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re not saying don’t socialise or don’t go out at all but we are saying please limit your behaviours just in the next few weeks,” she continued, describing that NSW was half way through a “really critical” period.

According to NSW Health, the age group with the highest number of coronavirus cases is people aged 20-29, and uncoincidentally, they’re also the group with the highest rate of community transmission.