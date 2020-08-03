RIP MELB: here’s what people are saying about their first night of Stage 4 lockdown

Sadly, the coronavirus situation in Victoria is not getting any better.

Over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a state of disaster for Victoria, enacting new stage 4 restrictions for Melbourne and a nighttime curfew between 5 pm and 8 pm starting from last night. The regulations are set to last at least six weeks until September 13, with a $1652 fine for anyone caught breaking the rules.

With a state of disaster declared for VIC, and Melb entering strict Stage 4 restrictions, luckily Twitter continues to look for the silver lining. *Literally.*

Statement on Melbourne moving to Stage 4 restrictions: pic.twitter.com/mFu1Kr1NO0 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 2, 2020

Whilst for most, the thought of another lockdown is an entirely depressing reality, causing a strain on mental health due to economic impacts and simply not being able to see people you love or barely even GO OUTSIDE, the good people of Twitter never fail to bring some levity to a dark situation.

TIM WILSON SPOTTED DURING QUARANTINE SINGING “I WILL SURVIVE” TO HIMSELF AS HE ROAMS THE STREETS #auspol #victorialockdown pic.twitter.com/xIjFV7sqzD — Alan Bolt-Devine OAM (@POTRM) August 3, 2020

Stage 4 lockdown probably being announced tomorrow for Victoria pic.twitter.com/MxRyydpCFI — Max (@Maxthedragqueen) August 1, 2020

What stage 4 restrictions might look like in Victoria pic.twitter.com/4Y5tVJuP3N — ☔️Benny (@benny55au) July 30, 2020

Waiting at the border for Daniel Andrews to unlock Victoria. Stage 4 here we come pic.twitter.com/nY8grmCOKr — Simon Cotter (@SimonCotter62) August 1, 2020

6 weeks of stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne. At least. Time to draft version 14 of my semester 2 lab timetable… pic.twitter.com/yh9EitCJej — Stuart Batten (@SBattenResearch) August 2, 2020

My mate has a cousin who reckons stage 4 is coming and Victoria will be split into 13 districts and one tribute will be selected from each district to fight to the death for the right of their district to access toilet paper, alcohol and KFC pic.twitter.com/jIGZkwyWqN — Mitch (@M_1tch) August 2, 2020

I heard from my butcher, who heard from their reiki healer, who is dating a barista who makes coffee for the mother of a cleaner at DHHS. Melbourne to go to stage 4 at 3.26am on Monday. All businesses, including supermarkets, chemists and blacksmiths, to close for 59 days. — jedro (@jedro_) August 1, 2020

Elsewhere, there’s been a burgeoning appreciation for Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton:

Oh my god, I just saw chief health officer Brett Sutton get called the “silver fox lining” of lockdown in Victoria 😂 pic.twitter.com/fbBfnAD2ls — mrb (@megszzzzzzz) July 29, 2020

My friend Ash has turned her Brett Sutton portrait into homewares. Genius really. https://t.co/VM4RAwo56G — Tamara Oudyn (@TamaraOudyn) July 29, 2020

In the simpler times of yore… a young Brett Sutton treated a woman with needle-phobia on ‘Medical Emergency’. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/3tCwUvRtH8 — Michael Lucas (@MrMichaelLucas) July 29, 2020

Me: australia is stuffed, everything is falling apart, we’re all doomed Australia: how cute is brett sutton ? — 🏔Teetering on the Edge (@TheTeetering) July 30, 2020

Does Brett Sutton have kids and if so are they absolutely MORTIFIED at their dad’s new sex symbol status lmao — Eliza Day (@mselizaday) July 29, 2020

And then there’s this guy:

Horny for Melbourne stage 4 — mitch (@badd2K) August 2, 2020

Alright, mate.

Stay safe out there everyone. If you or someone you know are struggling and need support during this time, reach out to:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636