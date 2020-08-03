 ​ ​
RIP MELB: here’s what people are saying about their first night of Stage 4 lockdown

Sadly, the coronavirus situation in Victoria is not getting any better.

Over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a state of disaster for Victoria, enacting new stage 4 restrictions for Melbourne and a nighttime curfew between 5 pm and 8 pm starting from last night. The regulations are set to last at least six weeks until September 13, with a $1652 fine for anyone caught breaking the rules.

With a state of disaster declared for VIC, and Melb entering strict Stage 4 restrictions, luckily Twitter continues to look for the silver lining. *Literally.*

Whilst for most, the thought of another lockdown is an entirely depressing reality, causing a strain on mental health due to economic impacts and simply not being able to see people you love or barely even GO OUTSIDE, the good people of Twitter never fail to bring some levity to a dark situation.

Elsewhere, there’s been a burgeoning appreciation for Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton:

And then there’s this guy:

Alright, mate.

Stay safe out there everyone. If you or someone you know are struggling and need support during this time, reach out to:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

August 3, 2020

