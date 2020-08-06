 ​ ​
LISTEN: The Riot – ‘Dog In The Shade’

Introducing The Riot, whose debut single Dog In The Shade sounds like Tyler the Creator met Nine Inch Nails then jammed out a track in the bathroom of an industrial warehouse. Get amongst it:

the riot dog in the shade

August 6, 2020

