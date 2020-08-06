LISTEN: The Riot – ‘Dog In The Shade’

August 6, 2020
Gigs of the week
- Thu Aug 06 2020 Good Pash
The Vanguard, Sydney
- Thu Aug 06 2020 Wicked Things
Frankie's Pizza, Sydney
- Thu Aug 06 2020 DMA’S
Factory Theatre, Sydney
- Fri Aug 07 2020 Phil Jamieson
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Fri Aug 07 2020 JD & The Hunger Men
The Vanguard, Sydney
- Fri Aug 07 2020 Red Revel
Kelly's On King, Sydney
- Fri Aug 07 2020 The Tin Knees
UOW UniBar, Wollongong
- Sat Aug 08 2020 Lola Scott
The Vanguard, Sydney
