Does your metabolism need a reset after lockdown? We’ve got you covered

Feeling a little sluggish after the pandemic? Getting you metabolism back up to speed isn’t as difficult as it might seem.

If your lockdown experience was anything like ours, it probably involved watched the entire Netflix catalogue front to back, three times over, while eating the experimental pina colada banana bread you made in your new Kmart air fryer.

And hey, we wouldn’t want to spend isolation any other way, but if you’ve started to notice a lull in your metabolism, you’re definitely not alone. Luckily, the legends over at Pilot have been working hard to develop a safe, scientifically proven metabolic reset program to get you feeling like your old self again.

Let’s be honest, most weight loss programs simply ain’t it. They use body shaming tactics to guilt trip you into starving yourself, leaving you far less healthy than you were before the program.

Pilot aren’t about that. They simply want you to feel as good as possible, by increasing your metabolism and helping your body to function as efficiently as possible.

Unlike fad diets that leave you yo-yoing in and out of health, Pilot’s Metabolic Reset program uses a combination of breakthrough medications, health coaching, community support, and one-to-one health tracking to make sure you reach your goals and actually maintain them.

To get started, all you have to do is take one quick online quiz, and if Pilot’s doctors think their program will leave you feeling healthier than you do right now, they’ll set up a personalised treatment plan that’ll have you feeling spick and span in no time.

So if you’re keen to reach your fitness and weight loss goals the right way, head over to Pilot’s website to find out more.