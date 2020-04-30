Watch Ezra Collective perform ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy’ Live at Enmore

At the vanguard of new-wave jazz that has emerged from the U.K. in recent years is the London quintet, Ezra Collective. On a recent tour of Australia—which took in festivals like Golden Plains and sold out sideshows—the band also swung by the Live at Enmore studios, where they performed You Can’t Steal My Joy.

The album of the same name was released a year ago this week, earning stellar reviews and seeing the group take on the world with unbelievable musicianship and energy, all the while showcasing jazz in a completely fresh context.

Ezra Collective came to the Live at Enmore studios on their recent Australian tour. Check out their blistering version of You Can’t Steal My Joy.

Kicking off with an intro that saw Joe Armon-Jones deliver cascading ambient piano chords the five-piece launched into the head, lead by the horn section of Ife Ogunjobi on trumpet and James Mollison on tenor sax.

In the engine room was bassist TJ Koleoso and drummer/bandleader Femi Koleoso. The rhythmic interplay between these two elements saw the band traversing an exhilarating array of styles, all at a breakneck tempo.

Check out the performance below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You Can’t Steal My Joy is out now. Head over to the Ezra Collective website for more details.