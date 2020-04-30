Xbox Series X gameplay debut set for next week

Xbox is expertly building up anticipation for the release of their next-gen Series X console later in the year. Coming hot on the heels of an auspicious tweet from Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, the company has now confirmed they will be debuting gameplay on May 7 (early May 8 in Australia).

Adding to the excitement is confirmation from Ubisoft that they will debut gameplay from their hotly anticipated title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (the stunning cinematic trailer has just made its own premiere) at the event.

The wait is almost over. Next week, the world will get their first look at the next-generation. The Xbox Series X is set to make its gameplay debut.

The announcement via Twitter couldn’t have been more direct: “You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.”

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Yep, bring it on.

As far as gameplay goes, fans have every right to be pumped. The announced specs for the Xbox Series X are pretty mindblowing. With support for 120 frames per second at 8K resolution and an AMD Zen 2 CPU under the hood, it’s sure to be a powerful experience.

The debut will go live on Inside Xbox on May 7 (8 am PT) and May 8 (1 am AEST).