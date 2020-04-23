Watch Dave Grohl and St. Vincent cover Prince for new tribute special

A team of some of the world’s best-known musicians have collaborated on a concert special dedicated to the incredible Prince. Songs from across his enormous discography were covered by each artist in a set that was filmed on the 28th of January, shortly before we were relegated indoors by social distancing regulations.

But luckily, all this time you’ve got in isolation gives you ample viewing time to check out this awesome collaboration.

The concert, titled Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince, includes a star-studded lineup of artists, including Prince’s old band members from The Revolution.

In the production stages of Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince, his old band The Revolution was also involved in putting together the concert. Featuring big names such as Dave Grohl, Sam Martin and St. Vincent, the concert also involves an encore performance co-created by Usher and Sheila E. for the Grammy’s night. This rendition also features FKA Twigs who was eager to be a part of the tribute.

Released just this morning for us in Australia, The Recording Company is streaming the event on Youtube and has revealed their excitement at bringing the production to life:

“[Prince] continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honoured to pay tribute to his legacy.”

Check out the full series of videos on YouTube, or just catch a taste of Dave Grohl’s performance below: