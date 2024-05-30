Blipblox Raises Over $266K on Kickstarter to Launch myTRACKS

Blipblox myTRACKS, hit its fundraising goal in a mere 15 minutes and went on to raise over $266k USD in a month-long crowdfunding campaign

Developing and mass-producing a unique electronic product is no small feat, especially when you’re a small operation with big dreams.

Troy and Kate Sheets, the dynamic duo behind Playtime Engineering, have taken an unconventional route to bring their wildly creative vision to life.

Instead of turning to the usual VC funding, they sought the support of the community through Kickstarter.

Their latest brainchild, the Blipblox myTRACKS, hit its fundraising goal in a mere 15 minutes and went on to raise over $266k USD in a month-long crowdfunding campaign.

This overwhelming support from the Blipblox community has paved the way for this first-of-its-kind product to become a reality.

So, what makes the myTRACKS so special? This full music production studio packs a punch with a built-in microphone for sampling, two FX processors, five tracks, and 25 playpads that trigger over 50 real acoustic, electronic, and percussive instrument sounds. It’s a dream come true for budding musicians and seasoned pros alike.

For Playtime Engineering, based in the heart of San Francisco, turning this dream into a reality required more than just innovation; it needed the generosity of a community that believed in their vision. “As a small family business, we could not have brought this product to market without Kickstarter and our early backers,” says Kate Sheets. “Bootstrapping and crowdfunding our business has allowed us the freedom to push the boundaries of creativity and create a line of products that playfully sit between instruments and toys. We are forever grateful to the supporters who took a chance on us and who share our passion for making music creation accessible and fun for all people of all ages.”

Troy Sheets echoes this sentiment: “Thank you to everyone who has backed us in each step of our journey designing, manufacturing, and funding this project. We look forward to seeing myTRACKS in the hands of our supporters and begin hearing the awesome sounds and tracks created by the community.”

With final production kicking off this August, the first units of the Blipblox myTRACKS are set to be shipped out to eager customers starting in November.