Strap in: Here’s where to watch the US election results live in Australia

With the US presidential election right around the corner, here’s the places where you can watch, listen, or read about the results live in Australia!

Referred to as the most important election in recent history, the whole world has been waiting in anticipation for the announcement of the 46th US President. Here’s where to watch the US presidential election in Australia.

Whether it be Biden or Trump who takes out the top spot, there is sure to be a huge flow-on effect for Australia and the rest of the world.

Although election day will officially be held on Tuesday, November 3, for those of us on the other side of the globe, the awaited event will fall on Wednesday, November 4. The time that polls open and close will vary from state to state, but it is generally assumed that voting will commence between 6 am and 9 am and close between 7 pm and 9 pm. For us Aussies, this means that polls will open around 9 pm (AEST) on November 3 and close around 3 pm (AEST) on the 4th of November.

There are a wide range of options for watching the chaos unfold. On free-to-air TV, ABC TV, SBS, Channel Seven, Channel Nine, and Channel Ten will all be covering the election. ABC TV and Channel Seven will begin their coverage at 10 am, with the other channels commencing at 11 am. On cable, you will be able to watch the election on BBC, CNN, Sky News, Fox News, and Al Jazeera English.

The Guardian will be running a live blog, featuring coverage of the election and a live results tracker. Major American news broadcasters NBC, ABC, and CBS covered the 2016 election on YouTube, and this year they are expected to do the same.

Most major news platforms will also be running live blogs, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, NBC News, and Fox News.

You can also catch the events unfold at the following viewing parties:

