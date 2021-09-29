The 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ is FINALLY here

After five release setbacks and a global pandemic, the 25th James Bond film is finally out of the gate, and even the Royals are pumped.

Marking Daniel Craig’s 15th year as James Bond, the world premiere for No Time To Die kicked off at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Following a change in director, a total rewrite, several release delays, and a major global pandemic, the latest James Bond film will released on September 30 in the UK.

“This is amazing,” said Craig on the red carpet.

“I really genuinely didn’t think we’d get here, but we are.”

In No Time To Die, Bond will come up against Safin, played by Rami Malek, in a story that will pick up threads dangled in Craig’s 007 debut, Casino Royale.

Tuesday’s premiere was nothing short of a classy, high-tea-esque British event; the only thing that could make it more British would be Queen Elizabeth’s attendance.

Unfortunately, her royal highness wasn’t there to cosy up to the coveted spy, but Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles managed to squeeze the event into their schedules.

Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! 🎬 No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. pic.twitter.com/vZJ4s0NMId — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2021

“I’m very proud of it,” said Craig.

“We don’t make it for ourselves, we make it for people to see in the cinema, and we’re going to watch it on a huge screen this evening, which is exactly where Bond movies should be.”

Also on the red carpet was director Cary Joji Fukanaga, the film’s stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

Billie Eilish, whose title song for the film won a Grammy earlier this year, was also in attendance.

“We wanted to honour Bond and the songs in the past.” Watch @billieeilish’s epic live performance of No Time To Die. pic.twitter.com/I5a2uNZLG1 — James Bond (@007) September 28, 2021

The premiere required all guests to show negative COVID-19 tests before entering the venue, and masks were “strongly encouraged” to be worn throughout.

According to The I, advanced ticket sales for the film have been high, with Craig saying: “I believe in cinema, it’s the job I do and having this film come out right now [will] hopefully give the industry some sort of boost. Cinema is here to stay as far as I’m concerned, and if we can help in some way, I’ll be very happy.”

No Time To Die is set to be released on October 8 in Australia.