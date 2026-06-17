The new Marshall Milton A.N.C. brings noise cancelling to the classic on-ear format

Marshall has added a new name to its headphone lineup, with the Milton A.N.C. arriving as a compact on-ear option built around adaptive noise cancelling, long battery life and the brand’s unmistakable amp-inspired design.

Sitting between the smaller Major V and the larger Monitor III A.N.C., the Milton A.N.C. feels like a pretty clear move from Marshall. It keeps the portable, street-ready shape of an on-ear headphone, but brings in a stack of the features usually reserved for more premium over-ear models.

The big one is adaptive active noise cancelling. Using a six-microphone system, the headphones monitor the sound around you and adjust the level of cancellation in real time. There’s also a transparency mode, so you can let the outside world back in without taking the headphones off.

For an on-ear pair, that matters. On-ear headphones usually trade isolation for size and comfort, so Marshall has clearly tried to close that gap with larger cushions, a snugger fit and a more serious ANC system. They’re still not going to seal like a full over-ear pair, but for commuting, office use and everyday travel, that balance makes a lot of sense.

Battery life is another major pull. Marshall rates the Milton A.N.C. at more than 50 hours of playtime with ANC switched on, stretching to 80 hours with ANC off. A 15-minute quick charge gives up to 9.5 hours of listening, which is the kind of spec that makes them feel properly road ready rather than just another daily pair.

Under the hood, the Milton A.N.C. uses 32mm dynamic drivers, with support for SBC, AAC, LC3 and LDAC codecs. That puts them in a strong position for higher-quality Bluetooth playback, especially for listeners using compatible Android devices. Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint connectivity and USB-C wired listening round out the connectivity side.

Marshall has also brought across a few newer software touches. Soundstage spatial audio aims to give playback a wider, more immersive feel, while Adaptive Loudness adjusts the sound depending on your surroundings and listening level. The customisable M-button can be set for ANC, transparency mode, EQ presets, Spotify Tap, voice assistant or Soundstage, giving quick access to the features you actually use.

Design-wise, it’s very much Marshall territory. Black textured finish, brass detailing, exposed wire touches and a foldable frame that feels more rock case than tech accessory. At 200g, they’re light enough to wear for long sessions, while still carrying that familiar Marshall weight visually.

There’s a welcome repairability angle too. Marshall says the battery, ear cushions and USB-C cable are available as spare parts, with further servicing available through authorised centres. The headphones also contain 41% recycled material by weight, excluding accessories and packaging.

The Milton A.N.C. lands as a smart middle ground in Marshall’s range. More feature-packed than the Major V, more portable than the Monitor III A.N.C., and built for listeners who want proper noise cancelling without moving into a bulky over-ear design.

For anyone who likes the feel of on-ear headphones but has been waiting for stronger ANC, longer battery life and a more modern feature set, Marshall may have just found the gap.