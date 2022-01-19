Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre announce The 67th Blake Prize Exhibition

When it comes to captivating Australian art, the Blake Prize finalists are all over it. You can catch the exhibition at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre from March 12th.

Welcome, fellow art lovers. As you can probably tell from Chippendale-based artist SJ Nornam’s work photographed below, the 67th Blake Prize Exhibition isn’t mucking around.

If you’re hearing about the Blake Prize for the first time, here’s a brief rundown. The bi-annual event is Australia’s longest running and most prestigious art prize, with a keen focus on broad experiences of spirituality, religion, and belief. Find all you need to know about the upcoming event below.

The finalists’ exhibition will be launching on March 12th at the multi-disciplinary arts centre, Casula Powerhouse (CPAC), in South West Sydney. Here, you’ll be able to experience the works of all 65 finalists, with art created in every different state and territory in Australia!

The winner of the Blake Prize will also be announced, with the recipient scoring a cool $35,000 for their efforts and a residency at the arts centre.

“This year’s Blake Prize finalists have delivered an incredible range of artworks, from painting, photography, sculpture, installation and digital media works”, comments CPAC Director Craig Donarski. Whether it’s a commentary on human identity, COVID-19, race, or gender, every finalist’s work from the Blake Prize offers something new to the table.

No matter your field of interest, the Blake Prize finalist exhibition is bound to get the cogs turning.

The event will be running from March 12th to May 22nd and is entirely free to attend. You can find more info regarding the exhibition and its respective artists on CPAC’s website here.

Finalists

Loribelle Spirovsk (Newtown, NSW)

Ronnie Grammatica (Sydney, NSW)

Timothy Cook (Milikapiti on Melville Island, NT)

Marian Abboud (Granville, NSW)

Petrina Hicks (Mossman, NSW)

Elyas Alavi (Hectorville, SA)

Khashayar Salmanzadeh (Caning Vale, WA)

Chris Logemann (Dulwich Hill, NSW)

Michaela Gleave (Campsie, NSW)

Phillip George (Bondi, NSW)

Robert Fielding (Mimili Community in the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, SA)

David Charles Collins (Petersham, NSW)

Tina Stefanou (Wattle Glen, VIC)

Robert Douma (Aitkenvale, QLD)

Lucy Pulvers (Roseville, NSW)

David McKay (Paddington, NSW)

Jacki Fewtrell Gobert (Brooklyn, NSW)

asa Letourneau (Pascoevale, VIC)

Andrea Wilson (Darlinghurst, NSW)

Daniel Brinsmead (Pottsville, NSW)

Ella Whateley (Fitzroy, NSW)

The Pyper (Surry Hills, NSW)

Belem Lett (Marrickville, NSW)

SJ Norman (Chippendale, NSW)

Kristone Capistrano (Rooty Hill, NSW)

Murat Urlali (Woolloomooloo, NSW)

Ray Monde (Braidwood, NSW)

Jane Giblin (Lutana, TAS)

Toby Cedar(Thornton, NSW)

Glenn Morgan (Warrnambol, NSW)

Fiona Currey-Billyar (Dulwich Hill, NSW)

Szymon Dorabialski (Dulwich Hill, NSW)

Sakinah Alatas (Queens Park, NSW)

Keiran Gordon (Arncliffe, NSW)

Emma Rani Hodges (Belconnen, ACT)

Gaspare Moscone (Camperdown, NSW)

Tim Andrew (Marrickville, NSW)

Chidze (Yowie Bay, NSW)

Sergio Plata (Camperdown, NSW)

Margarita Sampson (Blackheath, NSW)

Eugenia Lim (Clifton Hill, NSW)

Penelope Cain (Lillifield, NSW)

Monica Rani Rudharb (Dulwich Hill, NSW)

Jane Theau, Sayd Abdali, Nasaphah Nasaphah (Cremorne, VIC)

Amanda Jane Reynolds (Ulladulla, NSW)

Rushdi Anwar (Muang in Chiang Mai, Thailand)

Shan Turner-Carrol (Darlinghurst, NSW)

Akil Ahamat (Braddon, ACT)

Braddon Snape (Islington, NSW)

Jacky Cheng (Broome, WA)

Laresa Kosloff (West Footscary, VIC)

Fernando do Campo (Bondi, NSW)

Ryan Andrew Lee (Binna Burra, NSW)

Katy B Plummer (Annandale, NSW)

Jodie Whalen (Parramatta, NSW)

Shaun Gladwell (Melbourne, VIC)

Emily Parsons-Lord (Darlinghurst, NSW)

Abdullah M. I. Syed (Ashfield, NSW)

Sam Doctor (Erskinville, NSW)

JD Reforma (Potts Point, NSW)

Amber Hafeez Hammad (Carlingford, NSW)

Damian Dillon (Ashfield, NSW)

Kate O’Boyle (Woodville North, NSW)

Khaled Sabsabi (Bonnyrigg, NSW)

Tina FiveAsh (Enmore, NSW)

Blake Prize exhibition

12 Mar – 22 May, 2022

9.00am – 4.00pm

Casula Powerhouse, Sydney

Free admission