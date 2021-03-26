Emmy-award-winning actress, Jessica Walter, best known for starring as Lucile Bluth in Arrested Development, dies at age 80.

The beloved actress died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday night local time at her home in New York City. Her death was confirmed on Thursday by her daughter Brooke Bowman, but the cause of her death and other details have not yet been provided.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement to CNN.

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter was a comedic legend and a force to be reckoned with on-screen and off. Her best-known films included Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty for Me, landing her a Golden Globe nomination as well as her iconic roles in Grand Prix and Photo Finish.

In 1975, the actress won an Emmy for her role in the NBC series Amy Prentiss – a drama about a young police detective from San Francisco.

Jessica Walter had a long career starring in multiple television series, landing her Emmy nominations for shows such as Streets of San Francisco and Trapper John M..D.

However, it was her more recent role as Lucille Bluth on the classic series Arrested Development that expanded Walter’s fan base into the next generation. Tributes for the late actress have flooded social media, remembering the actress as a true comedic icon.

I think Jessica Walter's Lucille Bluth was the single funniest TV performance I can think of. The writing and everything put her in a position to succeed and all that, but she just couldn't have been better in it. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 25, 2021

Director Paul Feig tweeted:

“This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much.” “She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace.”

Loved by many and renowned for delivering some of the funniest lines in television history, Jessica Walter will undoubtedly be missed.