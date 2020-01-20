Alanis Morissette just got added to Bluesfest’s 2020 lineup!

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is finally returning to Australian shores to perform at this year’s Bluesfest.

Morissette will also be playing her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety.

Alanis Morissette will be returning to Australia to perform her iconic Grammy Award-winning album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety.

Jagged Little Pill won a groundbreaking 5 Grammy Awards in 1996 along with selling nearly 33 million copies worldwide.

Morissette has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic album with a number of shows. From writing some of the most iconic music of the mid-’90s through to acting in both movies and television, Morissette really has done it all. Most recently she has been involved in the production of the musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL which debuted on Broadway last December. She has also begun work on a brand new album set to come out in 2020.

Along with the announcement of Alanis Morissette, Bluesfest has also added another Grammy Award-winning artist with Tori Kelly. Kelly’s R&B and Gospel influences have proved she is a fast-rising singer-songwriter.

With Dave Matthews, Crowded House, Patti Smith AND Lenny Kravitz already headlining Bluesfest, this year’s lineup feels like it’s about to explode.

