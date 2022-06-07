Albo and Joko take a bike ride around presidential palace

Aussie PM Albo kicked off his foreign affairs trip by taking a bicycle ride with Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

New PM Albo kickstarted his first official visit to Indonesia with a symbolic bicycle ride around the presidential grounds of Bogor Palace. He was accompanied by Indonesian president, Joko Widodo.

Decked out in matching helmets and bamboo bikes, the pair rode side-by-side at a dallying pace as they discussed the importance of strengthening Australia’s relationship with Indonesia, and teaming up to tackle climate change.

Being the first-ever foreign leader to be asked out on a bike ride around the palace, Albo confessed he was “deeply touched” by Joko’s invite.

The ride was an emblematic gesture, marking shared humble beginnings, as bikes in Indonesia represent the modest essentials of day-to-day life.

Posting about the experience on Twitter, Albo wrote: “I was honoured to share a bike ride with President @jokowi through the palace gardens this morning. It was a privilege to have such a personal and enjoyable tour of the magnificent grounds.”

He continued, “as we rode, we had a one-on-one chat about deepening the friendship between Australia and Indonesia and the areas we can strengthen collaboration including climate change.”

The fun didn’t stop at bicycles, though. The two PMs even stopped to plant a ceremonial tree on the palace grounds, as they bonded over their shared humble beginnings in life.

In a follow-up statement to the press, Albo made it clear that Australia’s relationship with Indonesia is “one of our most important.” He continued, “we are linked not just by geography, we are linked by choice.”