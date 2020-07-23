Alexander Luck sculpts sonic realities on his debut album ‘The New Deep’

There’s no denying that Alexander Luck is a master of melody. Listen to any of his work, past or present, and you’ll be swept away by his complete command of sonic nuance. The New Zealand native can stretch genre into dimensions that most artists only dream of, he is able to elevate the most simple sounds into a weather of feeling.

On his debut LP, the singer/songwriter somehow manages to turn this up to 11. Marking his departure from the Wet Bandits, Luck casts his talents into the realm of narrative, using his control of cadence as the perfect canvas to unravel deeply complex stories.

On The New Deep, Alexander Luck traces a journey of restoration through the many layers of indie-rock. It’s rich, poignant, and deeply entrancing.

Born from lockdown-fostered reflections and a major career shift, Alexander Luck’s debut feels like the type of reflective biography that most artists create at least a decade into their career. The New Deep is a sonic allegory that emotes much more than it reveals.

This is no more beautifully summed up than in the record’s grand opening Just Lightly (Hello). The atmospheric-rock intro feels unbounded and introductory all at the same time. We know that what we’re about to witness is the beginning but also the end. Tides of synth crash in as Luck’s vocals drive us towards new chapters. In the moments when we can rest for breath, acoustic guitar washes us towards an ending that feels too short. However, this provides a perfect transition into the atmospheric optimism of The New Deep.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where the tides flooded in with Just Lightly (Hello), the record’s second track casts us out to sea. While this could be terrifying for some, Luck spins a surf-rock, reggae ambience that feels reassuring but fresh. He is facing a new dawn, as daunting and hopeful as it is.

However, just as we begin to float, riffs are melted and dark melodies drag us deeper into Luck’s ocean. Bad Habits is the one-minute interlude that offers exactly what you would expect from a song of the same title. Audiences are brought back to the sensory, atmospheric rock of Just Lightly (Hello) as toxic behaviours begin to creep up, threatening to unravel all of what Luck has slowly created.

There’s truly no second of The New Deep that is wasted, Luck makes sure of it. Journeying to the ends of music and back, soft melodies are embedded with sharp truths and a comforting honesty that will leave you wondering.

Once we reach Thursday on the Surface, listeners can begin to see the turning point. A soft indie-rock oasis, it is the start of a new beginning. You could almost argue that this is where Luck slowly begins to pull away from the Wet Bandits’ stylings to move toward his solo career. Not even the eerie interlude in Ghosts can turn him off his path. Mirroring the progression of its predecessor, the track is a barrier revealing what he must overcome.

With the record’s final two songs, we have made it. Uplifting, up-tempo, No More erupts with bass and melody. Better Views, on the other hand, is soft, buttery, the finale. Alexander Luck is now on his own and the sun has finally risen.

The singer/songwriter had a lot to live up to when he announced The New Deep. Despite the heavy legacy of Wet Bandits and an admirable reputation behind him, Luck has exceeded expectations and forged himself a brand-new path.

It’s fresh, triumphant, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.

Check out The New Deep here.