LISTEN: Allysha Joy – ‘Still Dreaming’ (feat. Rara Zulu)

Melbourne local Allysha Joy drops soul-infused new single Still Dreaming ahead of a lengthy stint in the Europe and the US.

30/70 member Allysha Joy has teamed up with R&B trailblazer Rara Zulu on her latest single, Still Dreaming in the lead up to her upcoming album Torn : Tonic due later this year.

The Melbourne-based songwriter mixes soulful tones with cafe percussion, and the smoothest, jazzy piano known to humankind.

Listen to Still Dreaming below, and keep an eye out for Allysha Joy’s sophomore record later this year.