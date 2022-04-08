The 2021 Aurealis Awards shortlist has been announced

Aurealis has compiled the cream of horror, fantasy, and sci-fi literature in Australia. Let’s find out who’s nominated for the 2021 Aurealis Awards.

The finalists for the 2021 Aurealis Awards — presented for science fiction, fantasy, and horror writing in Australia — have been announced. In a move intended to counterbalance the awards season, The Aurealis Awards were established in 1995 to recognize the achievements of Australian authors in these specific styles.

This year’s impressive lineup includes novelists Ben Pienaar’s Holly and the Nobodies, Jennifer Mills’s novel The Airways and Matthew Soall, and Ignacio Di Meglio’s Graphic novel Killeroo: Semper Fidelis.

In a follow-up from her Miles Franklin-nominated work Dyschronia, Mills’ The Airways follows the story of Adam and Yun (and no, it’s not a love story). Largely a tale of revenge, transformation, and survival — but most interestingly, it’s a study in the body’s consciousness, that tests the boundaries of gender, power, consent, rage, and even life after death.

The best horror novel nominations are JS Breuklaar’s The Bridge, Matthew R Davis’ Midnight in the Chapel of Love, Jason Fischer’s Papa Lucy & The Boneman, Jennifer Mills’ The Airways, and Ben Pienaar for his novel, Holly and the Nobodies.

Congratulations to the Best Graphic Novel & Illustrated Work category finalists: @ZanaFraillon, Phil Lesnie, @JasonPamment, @BenSlabak, Edoardo Natalini, Matthew Soall, Ignacio di Meglio, @killeroo – you’re all awesome! https://t.co/XwPgDfuSzz — ALIA Graphic Novels and Comics (@ALIAGraphic) April 6, 2022

In the last two years the awards were held online and due to you know what, the finer details of the awards night have yet to be finalised.

Last year’s winner for best horror went to Ellie Marney’s None Shall Sleep and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. None Shall Sleep has been described as “YA Silence of the Lambs” and not to be read in the dark. Remember, we warned you.

For a full list of nominees head over to the Aurealis website.