Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault with a vodka bottle

Amber Heard has finally taken the stand in the $50 million defamation case her former husband, Johnny Depp filed against her.

Amber Heard broke down in tears during her second day testifying when she detailed how Johnny Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle in March 2015, just weeks after the pair married.

Trigger warning: The following article includes graphic details of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The alleged assault took place in Australia in their rented home while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

“At some point he’s on top of me, screaming I f**king hate you, you ruined my fucking life,” Heard started to cry uncontrollably.

“I’m on the countertop, he had me by the neck and was on top of me.

“I’m looking in his eyes and I don’t see him anymore. It wasn’t him, it was black. I haven’t been so scared in my life. He was looking at me. I was trying to get through to him, to say in some way it was me. Trying to get through to Johnny.

“My head was bashing against the back of the bar and I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to get up to tell him he was really hurting me. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t get through to him. I couldn’t get up.”

“Next thing I remember I was bent over backwards on the bar, I was staring at the blue light. My back was on the countertop. I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone and I could feel his arm moving. It looked like he was punching me. I could just feel this pressure.

“I don’t remember what I said, I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room, looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass and I remember not wanting to move because I didn’t know if it was broken, I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken.

“I couldn’t feel it, I didn’t feel pain, I didn’t feel anything.

“I saw so much broken glass I didn’t know if he would know if it was broken or not and I remember thinking please go I hope it’s not broken. I don’t know how that ended. I don’t know how I got off the countertop.

“I just remember being in the bathroom. I remember retching, the sound my voice was making. I lost control of my bladder. I remember just retching, there was blood on the floor.” Heard broke down crying.

The night Heard described was apparently the same one that Depp alleged his finger was severed by a bottle Heard threw at him.

Heard testified that she didn’t see Depp’s fingertip being cut off.

She said she woke up the next day to Depp blaring Marilyn Manson music and it became clear that he had not slept.

Heard said she saw brown writing on the walls in dried blood along with blood on the carpet and a “giant penis” written on a painting. The room was a mess.

“He had his hand wrapped in these rags and I think he took them down or showed me, look what you made me do. Something to that effect. It was covered in paint. I put together he was using his finger – that’s what he was using as a paintbrush.” Heard told the court.

More to come.