Johnny Depp’s bodyguard claims Amber Heard was violent and abusive

Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard is in its third week and saw Depp’s bodyguard, Travis McGivern testify on Tuesday.

McGivern, who has worked as Depp’s bodyguard for nine years, took the stand via a live video to testify against Amber Heard in the ongoing trial.

McGivern told the jury Heard called Depp “a f*cking deadbeat dad” and “f*cking c**t” as well as claiming that Heard once punched Depp in the face.

“The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock,” McGivern said.

“My job is ensure the safety and wellbeing of my clients, and I felt like I hadn’t done that,”.

The bodyguard said Heard also belittled him about his job saying she “threw some shade on me and my chosen career.”

Depp’s talent manager, Jack Whigham also testified yesterday and told the jury that the op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post was extremely detrimental to Depp’s career.

“After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film which is what we normally would have been focused on,” Whigham said.

“I was not successful in rescuing ‘Pirates’ for Johnny,”

As the trial continued, the veteran talent manager began testifying about the enviable salary that would’ve been awarded to Depp for his various films that were set for release. These include $10 million for Murder on the Oriental Express, $8 million for City of Lies, and a substantial $22.5 million for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if it had been made.

However, as proceedings began again after a lunch break, Heard’s lawyers came back with a force. Aiming to point out Depp’s past negative behaviour.

The behaviour included: allegedly giving a drunk speech at a film awards ceremony in 2014, insinuating he wanted to kill then-President Donald Trump in 2017, receiving endless bad press after a 2018 Rolling Stone profile that revealed he has vodka for breakfast and once being accused of attacking a crew member on set.

Heard’s lawyers, who were obviously angling that Depp could have lost himself the work, are still yet to see their own client on the stand.