“She is the abuser”: The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial comes to an end

London’s High Court has been told that Johnny Depp was the victim of abuse from wife Amber Heard on the final day of Depp’s libel suit against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun.

The Edward Scissorhands actor is engaged in a lawsuit with News Group Newspapers and one of its journalists Dan Wooton over a 2018 article in which Mr Depp was accused of being a “wife-beater.”

The saga between the divorced couple has been ongoing since their breakup in 2016, with recent evidence of Mr Depp being the victim of physical violence now coming to the forefront. 57-year-old Depp gave evidence at the trial, stating he had never been violent towards Heard, 34, and that the alleged roles had actually been reversed.

In evidence, Mr Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne played a recording to the court in which the actor confronts Ms Heard over the false allegations. In the recording, Mr Depp says, “Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched,” to which Heard replied, “I hit you like this. But I did not punch you.”

Back in 2018, The Sun accused the actor of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence. Mr Depp has since denied all of these allegations. Furthermore, Mr Sherborne referred to Ms Heard as a “compulsive liar” who “tailored her story to meet the evidence.”

Mr Sherborne also discredited evidence presented by Ms Heard’s lawyer, allegedly depicting acts of violence and misogynist behaviour from Mr Depp through text messages between the couple. “The exaggerated texts…should not be taken literally,” Sherborne responded. “He may use poetic license, he may use metaphors, but he never ever says that he hit Ms Heard.” Mr Sherborne went on to quote further text messages between the pair as evidence that Mr Depp was attempting to stay away from Ms Heard.

A text from Ms Heard to Mr Depp read, “Come home. Don’t be the monster, be the man,” to which Depp replied with, “I won’t allow myself to be in such unstable, volatile and capricious conditions.” Depp continued, “I won’t stand there and allow you to take pot shots at my face.”

In his closing statement, Mr Sherborne stated: “She is the abuser, not Mr Depp. He is no wife beater.”

A date is yet to be set for the ruling of the three-week trial.