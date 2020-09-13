News

Anonymouse: the art group making cozy houses for mice around their city

by Mary Ali

Anonymouse is the Swedish art group that’s creating little homes for mice around the city, and it’s absolutely adorable.

If you’ve ever been in Sweden, you may have spotted some slightly peculiar little designs around the city. By peculiar little designs, yes, we are referring to those tiny houses for mice.

No one really knows how they pop up, just that there’s a Swedish group called Anonymouse that sets them up in the dead of night. They’re elusive, quick, and brilliant.

Anonymouse

The tiny houses show up in all sorts of areas, and they’re not always houses either. There are stores, private eye offices, and more – and the details go down to the wallpaper.

In case you ever wondered if mice needed music like we do, they now have their own record store:

Anonymouse

Mice, of course, have very important things to mail across town:

Anonymouse

They also have a little study where they can get their detective work done:

Anonymouse

I mean, check out that incredible wall of evidence and red string:

Of course, what’s a house for mice without a beautiful place for them to have dinner:

Anonymouse

They also have a place to buy their pharmaceuticals, for when their little bodies need some medicine:

Anonymouse

Anonymouse

Anonymouse

We keep waiting for new ones to arrive, but in the meantime, check out these hilariously cute tweets below.

