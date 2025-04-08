Arcade Fire unveil new album ‘Pink Elephant’

New album + trippy single revealed in midnight fan club raid

The indie giants, Arcade Fire, have officially announced their highly anticipated new album, Pink Elephant, set to drop on May 9.

Revealed via their fan club app, the band shared the news alongside a dreamy new single, Year of the Snake, during a late-night radio mix.

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne teased the record with a heartfelt message: “It’s a season of change, and if you feel strange, it’s probably good.”

Fans can catch the track’s live debut from Willie Nelson’s Luck Festival or stream it now in the Circle of Trust.

The rollout began with a nostalgic SNL performance alongside David Byrne and St. Vincent, followed by cryptic teasers leading to this full reveal.

Alongside the new era, the band also announced a 20th-anniversary show for Funeral at Red Rocks—proving their legacy and future are both very much alive.

Pre-order the vinyl here.

Watch here for updates.