Mac’s back! DeMarco announces album & 2025 tour

An August album, a worldwide trek, and that unmistakable charm—what’s not to love?

Mac DeMarco is gearing up for a whirlwind 2025, teasing a new album and an expansive world tour.

The indie-rock icon revealed the project will drop in August, just in time for his opening night at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on August 29.

From there, he’ll crisscross North America before heading to Europe and the UK, wrapping up with a Canadian homecoming in December.

“I have an album coming in August, see you at the shows,” DeMarco teased, leaving fans hungry for details.

The tour promises electrifying stops in New York, Berlin, London, and more, capping off a prolific era following 2023’s One Wayne G—a sprawling nine-hour collection of demos.

Tickets go on sale April 11, with LA and Santa Barbara fans getting early access on April 10.

Will the new record bring back his signature slacker charm or venture into uncharted territory? One thing’s certain: DeMarco’s 2025 run is a can’t-miss.