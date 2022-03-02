This artist has collected 3,000 copies of The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ to create an art exhibit

An artist named Rutherford Chang owns more than 3,000 copies of The Beatles’ White Album – here’s what they look like side-by-side.

Artist and collector Rutherford Chang isn’t even that into The Beatles, yet he owns more than 3,000 copies of the bands’ self titled, 1968 record.

Sure, he likes them (I mean who doesn’t), but Chang collected the records in the name of art – not rock ‘n’ roll.

In 1968, 3,000,000 copies of the record dubbed the White Album were stocked in music stores around the world.

The albums were packaged in blank white sleeves (hence the name) with the words “The Beatles” stamped near the middle of the cover, and a faint serial number in the bottom-right corner.

Each copy of the record has experienced 54-years of life, loved by millions of different Beatles fans who lived very different lives.

Chang sees each copy of the White Album as a canvas that demystifies each record’s journey before joining his collection.

The artist has created an Instagram account where he shares a photo of each and every album he collects.

The records conditions range from pristine to mouldy, while some have been used as a blank canvas for artistic owners to project their artistic expression.

Head over to Chang’s Instagram account to scroll through the full collection.