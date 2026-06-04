Attic Audio Putty – Pedal Month 2026

Attic Audio’s PUTTY takes FA-1-style preamp sparkle and reshapes it into a flexible little box of boost, drive, saturation and fuzz

Small batch pedals are a bit like small batch wines or coffee. Sometimes you’re paying for the romance, sometimes you’re paying for a genuinely strange little thing that could only really come from a small workshop.

Built in Malta and inspired by the much loved, slightly under the radar BOSS FA-1 preamp, PUTTY takes that bright, clear preamp idea and pushes it somewhere more modern. Attic Audio describes it as a preamp, overdrive, fuzz or boost, with saturation based gain rather than a standard clipping stage, which is a big part of why it feels so touch responsive.

In use, it doesn’t feel like a flat gain box. There’s a nice amp-like give under the fingers, where digging in brings out more compression, density and hair, while backing off cleans things up without killing the feel. That makes it especially fun for players who live on touch, fingerstyle dynamics or volume knob shifts.

The gain range is broad without feeling messy. You can run it as an always-on sweetener, use it as a clean boost, push into gritty overdrive, or lean into the more broken-up, fuzz-adjacent side of things. It still feels like one continuous circuit rather than a pedal pretending to be four different pedals.

The controls are simple, but there’s more shaping here than the layout first suggests. Gain, volume, bass and treble do the obvious work, while the clipping mode, pre/post EQ switch and symmetrical/asymmetrical clipping button give you some deeper ways to sculpt the feel. The pre/post EQ option is particularly useful, because you can either push the gain stage harder or clean up the final output afterwards.

The symmetrical/asymmetrical option is the nerdy bit, but it’s also one of the most useful. It changes the harmonic shape of the drive, so you’re not just deciding how much gain you want, but what kind of gain character sits under your hands.

Physically, PUTTY has that boutique, considered feel without trying too hard. The enclosure looks clean, the control set is practical, and the whole thing feels like it was designed by someone who actually plays pedals rather than just sells them.

PUTTY is a proper player’s pedal. Responsive, flexible, and full of useful tones, but still simple enough that you can plug in, twist a few knobs and get somewhere good quickly.