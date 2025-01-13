Usher Joins Audible’s Words + Music Series with The Last Showman

If you’re into getting the inside scoop on your favourite artists, Audible’s Words + Music series pretty much ticks all the boxes

The latest Audible Words + Music addition? None other than R&B icon Usher. His new Audible Original, The Last Showman, lands on February 7 and promises an intimate dive into his 30-year career.

Think personal stories, fresh takes on tracks like “Confessions,” “Burn,” and “Bad Girl,” and all the raw, emotional detail you’d hope for.

Usher doesn’t shy away from the big stuff—fame, the pressures of the spotlight, and how Confessions shook up R&B and pop music forever.

“This was the perfect moment to reflect,” Usher shares, marking the 20th anniversary of his landmark album. “It’s not just about the music, but the emotions, lessons, and raw truths behind it.”

And he’s in seriously good company. Usher joins a killer lineup of Words + Music alumni, including Mariah Carey, St. Vincent, John Legend, Beck, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Smokey Robinson, Alanis Morissette, Brandy, Yo-Yo Ma, and so many more.

Each installment feels like you’re kicking back with the artist as they let you in on their creative highs and lows, plus the deeply personal moments that shaped their work.

With The Last Showman, Usher takes it to another level, unpacking how Confessions wasn’t just an album but a cultural shift.

If you’ve ever found yourself belting out “Confessions Part II” or feeling all the feels during “Burn,” this is 100% for you.

Mark your calendars for February 7, because this is Usher like you’ve never heard him before.

For more on Words + Music, hit up Audible and get ready to vibe with some incredible storytelling.