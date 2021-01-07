Speedrunners are setting records and fighting cancer on Games Done Quick’s charity stream

Games Done Quick is a banging charity event that streams on Twitch and features expert gamers crushing your favourite games. It’s heaven for speedrunners and it makes me look at my own skills in disgust.

Right now, well-known speedrunners are putting on a special Awesome Games Done Quick event to help raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

GDQ do multiple events a year and have done so since 2010. They’ve carved out a name for themselves as being the place to go for ridiculous viewing numbers, setting world records live, and rustling up mammoth amounts of money. $25 million is the total amount donated on stream and earned from merch in their time.

If you’re worried of the tense silence that speedrunners settle into, never fear as there’s constant commentary running throughout. I popped in for 37 seconds while writing this and in that time about $3000 in donations got dropped. It’s insane, and it feels so wholesome.

As of writing this, there’s still a few excellent games to catch runs of. We’ll be tuned into The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST, Half-Life, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, TimeSplitters 2, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath and will be taking notes for a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice run.

It’s running all the way through till Sunday 6:30 pm AEST. If you want a gander at the complete schedule you can find it right here. Tune into the stream itself here.

Pop along, have a laugh, maybe help save a life.