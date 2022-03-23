The 10 best baby books to get your youngster reading

The best baby books are some of the most beautiful, heart-warming, and affectionate stories to ever be put down on a page. Here are the very best.

Baby books encourage your child to develop social development skills by encouraging them to read, speak, point, and touch the illustrations and stories on the page. As such, the books that parents choose can be some of the most formative experiences of a child’s life.

Below, we’ve collected some of the most visually stunning, and cutest, baby books, from stories of hungry animals to warm stories of affection and love.

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? – Bill Martin Jr. & Eric Carle

A colourful collage of crowd-favourite animals, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? is a tailormade baby book that helps children recognise colours and associate those colours with objects.

Dear Zoo – Rod Campbell

Dear Zoo is a classic, lift-the-flap children’s book that allows readers to actively engage with the brightly illustrated pictures on the page. As children are encouraged to open the intriguing flaps, they’re exposed to a wonderful variety of animals that “the zoo” has sent them.

Goodnight Moon – Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Clement Hurd

An adorable bedtime story, Goodnight Moon follows the story of a little bunny as he winds down for bed and gets ready to say goodnight to all the familiar things, one by one, in his gigantic, green bedroom.

Guess How Much I Love You? – Sam McBratney, illustrated by Anita Jeram

Reviewed by The Guardian as “a book which both parents and children adore and will be a book any adult will happily read over and over again at bedtime,” Guess How Much I Love You is a gorgeous baby book that follows the affectionate and loving relationship between Big Nutbrown Hare and the Little Nutbrown Hare.

Kissed by the Moon – Alison Lester

Part poem, part lullaby, and written by Australian Children’s Laureate Alison Lester, Kissed by the Moon is a gorgeous baby book that celebrates the wondrous magic of our natural world.

Possum Magic – Mem Fox

Published in 1983, Possum Magic is one of the best, and most iconic, Australian baby books. Written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Julie Vivas, it follows the story of Hush, a young female possum, who becomes invisible and embarks on a series of exciting adventures.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Eric Carle

One of the best-selling baby books of all time, The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the story of a hilariously voracious caterpillar who eats his way through a range of colourfully illustrated foods, until he finally morphs into a beautiful butterfly.

We Love You, Magoo – Briony Stewart

Following the story of the mischievous dog, Magoo, We Love You, Magoo has been described by the publisher as a “classic in the making – joyous and playful, this [book] will be read again and again. Pitched perfectly at the preschooler, just learning the rules who loves being the boss. Gorgeous illustrations and a rhyming text that’s a delight to read out loud.”

Wombat Stew – Marcia Vaughan

Another classic Australian picture book, Wombat Stew has raised generations of Australian children with its catchy refrain, themes of friendship, and introduction to the gorgeous wildlife of the outback.