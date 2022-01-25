The 20 best poems in the English language

Poetry is a unique form, leaping off the page and just as captivating in performance. Here are the best poems in the English language.

It’s hard to deny the power of poetry — weaving magic from the very stuff of human communication, namely, words. As such, the craft dates back millennia and continues to evolve — so why not try to capture the very best poems in the English language.

The tradition is as diverse as its practitioners, so, as you can imagine, this is a list that will stretch on for eternity. Without further, let’s dive into the best poems in the English language.

Poems by Rabindranath Tagore

Writing primarily in Bengali, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was an esteemed voice in the 20th-century poetry space. However, his most notable English collection was a suite of poems entitled Gitanjali: Song Offerings — translated from Bengali to English by himself — which won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Read Poems here.

“Hope” is the thing with feathers by Emily Dickinson

Emily Dickinson was an American poet. Born in 1830, for most of her life she was considered an eccentric and lived in isolation. While her enigmatic brilliance remained unappreciated during her time, she is now known as a major figure of American poetry.

Read “Hope” is the thing with feathers here.

The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe

Noted for its rhythmic musicality and superb internal rhymes, The Raven is one of the most frequently analyzed poems in history. It’s been widely influential on many great works, such as Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita and Ray Bradbury’s The Parrot Who Knew Papa, as well as on writers like Charles Baudelaire.

Read The Raven here.

June Sunset by Sarojini Naidu

A fierce proponent of the Indian Independence movement, Sarojini Naidu was an Indian poet, activist and freedom fighter who advocated for women’s civil rights and anti-imperialism. Named the “Nightingale of India” by Mahatma Gandhi, Naidu had one of the most prolific literary careers in the country’s history.

Read June Sunset here.

On Friendship by Khalil Gibran

Kahlil Gibran spent much of his youth growing up in both America and Lebanon. An active member of the literary scene in America, Gibran was most notably involved with an Arab-American society called the Pen League (the first Arabic-language literary society in America) whose members promoted writing in Arabic and English. The poet would go on to publish eight books in English and nine in Arabic, many of which delve into themes of love, religion, friendship, longing, and death.

Read On Friendship here.

Sonnet 18: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day by William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare (1564 – 1616) was an English playwright and is one of the most widely-read writers in the English Language. Sonnet 18 is widely considered to be one of the best poems in the English language and many of his works have been adapted countless times for the stage, television, film, and music, he’s left an unmatched, impressionable legacy on the Western literary canon.

Read Sonnet 18: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day here.

On Being Brought from Africa to America by Phillis Wheatley

Phillis Wheatley (1753- 1784) was the first African-American to author a published book of poetry (Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral, 1773). Born in West Africa and bought by the Wheatley family, the poet’s first tutor was the eldest Wheatley daughter. After witnessing her talent for poetics, the Wheatley family encouraged her writing, and Phillis’ emancipation occurred shortly after the publication of her book. Celebrated by many of America’s founding fathers, including George Washington, Phillis Wheatley remains a beloved icon of American poetry.

Read On Being Brought from Africa to America here.

O Captain! My Captain! by Walt Whitman

Walt Whitman (1819 – 1892) was one of the most influential writers of his time. Known as the father of free-verse, Whitman is considered the quintessential American poet, achieving this status after the publication of his American epic, Leaves of Grass. Much of his work has been cited in popular culture (Breaking Bad, Dead Poets’ Society, are two examples among many) and his legacy remains synonymous with American poetry.

Read O Captain! My Captain! here.

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834) was an English poet and philosopher that worked extensively through the Romantic period. Much of his poetry revolutionized verse, and he is often credited as one of the forefathers of American transcendentalism. With lasting influence throughout the centuries, Coleridge has endured as a powerful figure in Western poetics.

Read The Rime of the Ancient Mariner here.

If- by Rudyard Kipling

Rudyard Kipling (1865 – 1936), most famously known for authoring The Jungle Book, was a writer that worked in the late Victorian period. While he was an extraordinarily gifted novelist and poet, it’s crucial to highlight that many of his personal beliefs have aged questionably. See: anti-Semitism, pro-colonialism/misogyny/imperialism. As a result of this, much of his work has been subject to debates in New Criticism about the separation between art and the artist.

Read If- here.

Ode to a Nightingale by John Keats

John Keats (1795-1821) was an English poet that worked during the Romantic period. While he tragically died at the age of 25, his popularity exploded in the years after his death. Versatile in his literary project, Keats’ experimentation with sonnets, odes, and epics has established him as a dazzling writing phenomenon that deeply influenced the modern trajectory of poetics.

Read Ode to a Nightingale here.

She Walks in Beauty by Lord Byron

Lord Byron (1788-1824), born George Gordon Byron, 6th Baron Byron, was an English poet that is widely heralded as one of the greatest English writers of all time. A major proponent of the Romantic movement during the 18th century, his work has exercised significant influence on literary criticism, including the eponymous term: ‘Byronic hero.’

Read She Walks in Beauty here.

Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822) was a Romantic poet. Considered a radical during his time, his work was heavily unappreciated during his lifetime but grew to influence major poetic (W.B. Yeats, Thomas Hardy) and political figures (Karl Marx, Mahatma Gandhi) in the decades following his death.

Read Ozymandias here.

The Return by Ezra Pound

Ezra Pound (1885-1972) was an American poet who is widely known as a major figure in Modernist poetry, specifically Imagism. He is responsible for influencing and discovering the work of contemporaries like James Joyce, Marianne Moore, and T.S. Eliot. In particular, his role in editing Joyce’s Ulysses and T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land have been cited as examples of his major influence in twentieth-century poetry.

Read The Return here.

How Do I Love Thee? by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806-1861) was a celebrated English poet who wrote in the Romantic period. Having inspired poets such as Emily Dickinson and Edgar Allen Poe, she retains an enormous influence on Romantic poetry. How Do I Love Thee is the 43rd sonnet in a collection of love sonnets titled Sonnets from the Portuguese, which Browning published to critical acclaim in 1850.

Read How Do I Love Thee here.

A Jelly-Fish by Marianne Moore

Marianne Moore (1887-1972) was an American Modernist poet who was celebrated for her work’s irony, precision, and wit. A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Moore steered away from the English poetic tradition and was known for her carefully constructed language being written in unusual meters.

Read A Jelly-Fish here.

Fire and Ice by Robert Frost

Robert Frost (1874-1963) was an American poet who was known for his deft examinations of the human condition, at the point of intersection between the metaphysical and the tangible. Having received four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry — and to this date, remaining the only poet to do so — he is one of the most revered giants of American poetry.

Read Fire and Ice here.

My Heart Leaps Up by William Wordsworth

William Wordsworth (1770-1850) was an English poet who grew to be one of the biggest figures in the Romantic movement. His bibliography has significantly influenced Western literature, and his most famous work The Prelude (1850) was published post-humously to immense acclaim.

Read My Heart Leaps Up here.

In Flanders Fields by John McCrae

John McCrae (1872-1918) was a Canadian poet, soldier, and physician who was enlisted in the First Canadian Contingent during World War I. In Flanders Field was written to memorialize the April 1915 battle in Belgium’s Ypres Salient, where McCrae tended to soldiers for 17 days.

Read In Flanders Fields here.

The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus

Emma Lazarus (1849–1887) was an American poet who was highly influential in the formation of America’s identity as an independent nation. The last lines of her poem, The New Colossus, inscribed in 1903, appear on the bronze plaque on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Read The New Colossus here.