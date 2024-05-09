Bekx on ‘Heartwall’, healing, and beauty after sadness

Heartbreak rarely looks pretty, but with her new single ‘Heartwall’, Nashville singer-songwriter Bekx finds the beauty in the ruins.

While heartbreak is a topic covered by many artists, Bekx brings a note of optimism to the familiar tale with her latest single ‘Heartwall’.

Released last month, the stirring track sees the Nashville-based artist sing of the hope that underpins stories of trauma and healing, as guided by glittery synths and a driving drum groove.

“I do believe love is always worth letting those walls come down,” Bekx says of the emotional impetus behind her single.

Below, the singer-songwriter drops by Happy for a chat about her hometown, life as an independent artist, and the creative force of heartbreak. Catch that below, and scroll down to listen to Bekx’s new single ‘Heartwall’.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

BEKX: I am actually currently at home, working on the back end of my music releases. As an independent artist, there’s a lot of behind the scenes work that comes in with every song that I write or release.

HAPPY: Nashville is known for its vibrant cultural scene. How has this impacted your artistry?

BEKX: Nashville is a city where it’s easy to be yourself and express your own unique art. Most people think of Nashville as just a Country Music town, but there is a plethora of different styles and so many talented people in every area of music.

It is truly an inspiring town that allows you to be yourself and also pushes you to be better at your craft all at the same time.

HAPPY: Any all-time favourite artists from Nashville that you’d like to shout out?

BEKX: There are so many amazing artists, it’s truly hard to choose one, but I will always shout out my mentor Rebecca Lynn Howard.

She is a true part of the Nashville scene, current and past. Not only is she so talented, but she’s also taught me so much and I will always appreciate her and her art.

HAPPY: ‘Heartwall’ tells the story of a heartbroken girl who overcomes her fears of falling in love. Why was this topic especially inspirational for you when writing the song?

BEKX: Heartwall’s message is inspirational for me, because it tells the story of so many women who after being hurt time and time again start building a wall around their heart.

I relate to this personally, because I’ve been in many relationships that have ended very badly.

After experiencing many heartbreaks and holding onto the pain, instead of healing it became hard to open up to someone new because those walls had been put up for a reason. But in the end, I do believe love is always worth letting those walls come down.

HAPPY: Why was it important to end the story of the song on a positive note?

BEKX: I think that it’s important to send the message that there is beauty after sadness. Healing and overcoming your trauma is possible with hard work and love for yourself.

HAPPY: Anything else exciting on the horizon that you can tease for us?

BEKX: I have so many new releases coming up that I’m so excited about! I’ll also be releasing lots of remixes to my originals and then a live studio session to be released soon! And a ton of new music videos and content coming for the socials, so stay tuned!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

BEKX: A day in nature with my dogs, preferably the beach!