Best Swinger Sites and Apps To Find Cool, Local Swingers in Your Area

Do you and your partner ever wonder what it’s like on the other side? Open marriages, swinging parties, group sex, threesomes, foursomes, and poly relationships?

Non-normative sexual dynamics are increasing in modern times – and an estimated 1 in 5 people have confessed to being in some kind of non-monogamous situation as an adult.

We too, were intrigued and are now happy to explore the world of the best swinger platforms online to bring you the top sites for swingers and the swinging lifestyle.

Bring your curiosity along as we delve into the best swinger sites in 2023 – for total newbies and experienced couples alike.

Best Swinger Websites Including SDC Swingers and More

AdultFriendFinder – Best swinger site overall

SwapFinder – Top swinger site for full swaps

SDC – Popular swinger events and parties

SwingLifeStyle – Well-rounded swinger lifestyle site

Swingers R4R on Reddit – Best free alternative for swingers

Ashley Madison – Encourages discretion (and cheating)

Tinder – Best app to find local swingers

Fetlife – BDSM swinger community

Alt.com – Best adult dating site for couples

1. Adult Friend Finder (AFF) – Best Swinger Site Overall

Pros

90 million members

Many swinger families and couples

Group sex forums and discussion

Streaming video shows

A thriving social network

Cons

Pricey

Displays better on a PC/laptop

Adult FriendFinder is the more popular adult social networking sites for finding sexual partners, and swingers have always been some of the most active users in the community.

Founded in 1996, Adult Friend Finder has been a mainstay for many swinger couples who are looking for another person(s) to add to their triangle of love.

The best perks about joining Adult FriendFinder is that it is generally kink-friendly and accepting of people all across the sexuality spectrum, including swingers, poly families, open marriage mates, groups, and singles.

It’s not always mobile-friendly, with the multiple section, newspaper-style interface, so it’s best to use the website on a laptop or even a larger tablet device.

But the key features of Adult Friend Finder make the membership worthwhile.

Users can expect video live streaming and nude models, kink-specific search and user matching, community discussion forums (by region or fetish), as well as blogging and social feed pages.

You get a great preview of your local and international swinger friends thanks to media uploads including video clips, photos, and full album uploads, adult chat rooms, messages and IMs, and the ability to sign up for VIP membership status.

AFF counts 90 million members, and we can assume that means millions of swingers to choose from.

Price

For 1 month, $39.95 per month

For 3 months, $26.95 each month

For 12 months, $19.95 each month

Bottom Line

AFF combines the best features of a dating site, a swinger lifestyle and community network, as well as an adults only video chat platform. Along with high member count, AFF is the best way to meet a couple who’s crazy about you.

Check right into AFF by clicking here

2. SwapFinder – Best Swinger Dating Site for Full Swaps

Pros

Full swapping

LGBTQ friendly

2 way video chat for couples

Live instant messaging

Claims to have 40 million members

Cons

Limited free trial

Pricey

SwapFinder is one of the more popular dating sites specifically for adults looking to swing and go “full swap”, as in nothing too shy or “just experimenting” – but full partner trading.

The swinger site offers a large selection of searching options for people to find their ideal mate or mates, including men for women, women for women, couples for singles, groups, etc. You may also search for heterosexual and gay couples to swing with, transgender people as well as transsexual people.

The site offers instant messaging chat, photo and video exchanges, and best of all, a two-way webcam feature to see if you like each other before meeting in person.

Price

For 1 month, $39.95 per month

For 3 months, $26.95 per month

For 12 months, $19.95 per month

Bottom Line

The best thing about SwapFinder is that it is specifically for those who are looking to swing in “full swap” style, meaning trading spouses/partners. It’s an “experienced swingers” site for sure, with options to find local swingers or even international friends.

See for yourself here.

3. SDC Swingers – Most Popular Swinger Parties and Swinger Events

Pros

Friendly groups

Swingers events, parties, and clubs

Not just full swaps – but other kinks

Speed dating option

Make “just friends” in the social community

Cons

Limited free trial

Smaller membership

Swingers Date Club, or SDC, was formed in 1999 and remains one of the top websites for swingers to find dates AND meet platonic friends also in the lifestyle.

The swinger site allows for people to meet up through various swinger events, including public parties, which are very low pressure and casual chat events.

The swinger site’s search engine is noticeably very advanced, as one can look for “full swaps” with people if desired, or soft-swap, voyeurism and watching. There is also a speed dating feature for people looking for a fast hookup times two.

Like most other dating websites, there is an algorithm set up to find the perfect situation for you. But unlike most dating websites, this platform is mostly set up for people looking to join others at soirees and parties, which are invitation-only by certain members.

Once invited, members can become more popular on the platform and therefore have higher visibility for more premium VIP members.

Price

1 month, $30.95 per month

3 months, $19.98 per month

6 months, $17.49 per month

12 months, $12.91 per month

$250 for a lifetime membership

Bottom Line

SDC currently has over 2 million members in most developed countries around the world and can service people in 7 languages.

It’s not the juggernaut that AFF is, but without comparing it’s one of the biggest swinger sites in the world. But real swingers prefer to keep things on the down low, don’t you know?

Click here to head straight to SDC.

4. SwingLifeStyle – Best Swinger Site for Lifestyle Interests

Pros

Very active community

Forums, clubs, stories, and even a store

Wealth of lifestyle information

Use a calendar feature to organize orgies

See your swinging friends on a map

Cons

Not as much content as some of the other sites

SwingLifeStyle is a website that helps you find your swinging community, with plenty of social networking features, member blogs, forums, groups, swinger clubs to join, stories, articles, as well as its own standalone online sex toy store.

Profiles here are detailed and tell you everything you need to know about your potential partner or partners. You can get an average of 5,000 swingers online at any one given time.

There is also a live calendar on the website called HotDate, where active users can let others know when they will be available, and prevent schedules from being too overbooked.

The Swingers Club link leads you to a map that can tell you where all the swingers clubs in the U.S. are, while the travel option serves as a travel agency for the website which has been running for 15 years strong.

Price

1 month, $19.95 per month

3 months, $9.98 per month

6 months, $8.33 per month

12 months, $5.83 per month

$149.95 for a lifetime membership

Bottom Line

This well-established swinging site is a one-stop shop for all of your swinging needs and desires and goes to great lengths to provide a glimpse into the lifestyle.

Check out SwingLifeStyle here

5. Swingers R4R on Reddit – Best Totally Free Swingers Website

Pros

Totally free

Heavily moderated

Only real swingers allowed

No cucking or BDSM themes

For authentic swingers looking to meet

Cons

No real matching or dating options

Swingers R4R is the best free option for swingers that may be looking for a more casual swinging style. Though it’s not a swinging match or lifestyle site, it’s still a free forum where many swingers congregate.

Plenty of users go through this channel to look for camaraderie among the swinger community as well as tips for people who are just getting their beak wet in the scene. The only real requirement is to make sure you closely follow the rules before posting.

These rules might include no “bulls”, “hotwives”, or “cuckolding” (since that’s a BDSM distinctive lifestyle that many swingers do not embrace). In fact, anything that strays too far from traditional swinging is not allowed, including mates with “hall passes” and other not-quite-swinger lifestyles.

Price

Free!

Bottom Line

Swingers R4R is tightly moderated, which is actually a good thing, as it keeps a lot of people out of the authentic swinger forum, who have specific expectations and rules. For a free forum, it actually has a very authentic swinger personality to it.

See for yourself by going straight to Swingers R4R.

6. Ashley Madison – Swinger Website With Top Security Features

Pros

Cheating swingers and ethical swingers alike

Great anonymity and security features

Highly active membership

Pay only for credits

Cons

Pricey

Credit system is not for all tastes

Ashley Madison has become synonymous in recent years for being the premier cheating website. Marketed exclusively to people who are married or in relationships, it is often the first choice for people who are looking for a third person in their life.

Founded in 2002 with the slogan “Life is short. Have an affair,” the site has gained notoriety for non-monogamy, including open marriages, swinging, free hall passes, and the like.

Ashley Madison’s marketing team recently commented that their service serves to create at least one million affairs a month. In the same year, the company announced that it had reached its 60-million-member mark.

Price

Ashley Madison works on a credit system, which goes as follows:

Basic gets you 100 credits for $59, or $0.59/credit

Classic, the most popular option, contains 500 credits for $169 or $0.34/credit

Elite gets you 1,000 credits for $289 or $0.29/credit

Bottom Line

The site is not 100% sure to find real “honest” or “ethical” swingers, but it might be one of the better sites to find easy partners, hot housewives, married guys looking for affairs, and the like. It’s all anonymous so you never know who you might meet.

Visit Ashley Madison now!

7. Tinder – Best Swinger App for Adventures

Pros

Easy to use – just swipe

Free basic membership

A lot of couples looking for threesomes

Buy extra features like boost profile

Some cheaters, hall passes, and other miscellaneous types

Cons

Paid features are a bit lacking

No swinger-specific option

While originally being featured as an app for finding single dates, many Tinder users have turned the app into a threesome search.

By creating one account for two people, some have found success in finding a unicorn for their relationship or marriage through Tinder hook-ups.

By expressly indicating in your profile that you are one of two people looking for a third, this keeps your options open for finding someone to swing with.

Price

Free basic membership

“Super Likes” cost $8 for 5 or $60 for a pack of 60

Boosts last for 30 minutes each and cost $6.99 for 1, or $50 for 10

Bottom Line

While there is no official pushback from the Tinder app itself for posting looking for threesomes as a couple, you might experience some jeers in your inbox from users who aren’t keen to the swinging lifestyle and may find fault with what you’re doing.

If somebody makes you feel bad for your posts, just keep your head up and know almost EVERYONE has had at least one bad experience on Tinder.

Don’t be scared off, though, check out Tinder’s other benefits here.

8. Fetlife – Best BDSM Theme for Swinger Sites

Pros

Free basic membership

Share or view member photos

Chat for free in forums or direct messages

BDSM themes and millions of kinks

Low-cost membership of $5

Cons

No couples profiles

Fetlife is one of the best apps out there for finding your kink/fetish soulmate even if you’re into BDSM kink – which is a step beyond swinging.

When it comes to swinging, it’s a no brainer. It’s free to sign up, you can block certain areas of the country if you wish, and you can join a plethora of forums and kink-specific areas of interest on the website.

The only caveat to choosing Fetlife for swinging is that you cannot have one account for two people.

So if you want to use it as a hub for finding potential swinging partners for your marriage or relationship, you’ll want to create separate accounts and have them hooked up to the same groups and message boards.

This can make it somewhat cumbersome for finding the same person on the same account and setting up dates and outings with people.

Price

Free basic membership

$5 a month to watch videos and get more access to photo archives

Bottom Line

Fetlife makes it easy to find people within your swinger community, and this can go across several kinks, not just swinging.

FetLife is also a site that does not look down on cuckolding, Bulls, cheating, and the like. The most thriving community on the website is BDSM, which is not always for the faint of heart.

Go straight to Fetlife now.

9. Alt.com – Best Couples Dating Site With Swingers Preference

Pros

BDSM themes allowed, even encouraged

Active social community

Plenty of kink discussion groups

Personality tests

Video chat

Cons

Pricey

Limited free preview

Following hot on Fetlife’s heels for the BDSM kink trophy is Alt.com. While not specifically a host for finding swingers within the community, Alt.com has been used for couples and people looking for a tryst.

And Alt.com is actually ideal for couples who are looking to explore and not necessarily commit to anything. It’s a site specifically for people who aren’t looking for vanilla experiences and may enjoy a little bit of exploration in their open relationship.

Highlights of this service include the follow:

A large member database to look through, easy-to-use database searching, free chat room use, a comprehensive personality test, voice greetings/messages and video greetings, BDSM fundamentals for newbies, extensive profile customization, and in-depth compatibility charts.

Special features include Hot or Not voting, astrological compatibility, testimonials, profile Blings, and My Kinks, which displays your own kinks as an ice breaker.

Price

1 month of Silver: $19.95

1 month of Gold: $29.95

3 months of Silver: $11.99

3 months of Gold $19.99

12 months of Silver $8.95

12 months of Gold $13.43

Bottom Line

It’s one of the most sociable networks for an alternative lifestyle, not limited to BDSM, but including a variety of kinks, making it very friendly to couples who are not sure what they want, but want to explore a new approach to making online friends.

Click here to visit Alt.com now.

FAQs Top Swinger Sites

Is the pineapple a symbol of swinging?

Yes, the pineapple is a symbol for swinging.



The upside-down pineapple has been used as a symbol to others to indicate that one person or a couple is into swinging. The symbol can be used on clothing, stickers, decals, or letter insignia as a subtle but cheeky nod to others that they’re down for a little extra in their sex life.

What is the best site for swingers?

Adult Friend Finder is the best website for swinging and connecting with local swingers or the international swinging community.

With its comprehensive amount of cool features for you and your partner(s), whether you’ve met them already or not, it’s sure to keep you coming back for more.

What are some tips for new swingers?

Make ground rules for yourself and your partners upfront.

No one likes to be surprised when it comes to swinging, especially when dealing with extramarital affairs in which the other party may not be aware of the cheating.

Although you know, Ashley Madison may not have a problem with that.

Always be discreet and courteous of each other’s time constraints and personal limits. Keep in mind a safe word when having sex (even if you’re swapping in front of the other swinger couple) and try to practice sex as safely as everyone is willing and agreeable to do.

Figure out whether or not this is going to be a long term thing or if it’s going to be more short term, to avoid hurting feelings and creating mixed emotions among the group.

What are the best dating sites free and swinger themed?

Reddit and Fetlife are two great websites to sign up for free to check out the swinging community for yourself without spending any money.

Reddit in particular is a great place to get started and start to meet and chat people up without making a real commitment.

Tinder is also free to use and of course, is more friendly to use on mobile.

Those three apps, especially used in tandem with each other, would help to score the best results in your swinging journey.

Are there any rules to the swinging lifestyle?

Some of the best golden rules for swinging are:

Don’t ask if you’re better than their partner

In fact, it’s best not to discuss partners/spouses at all

Never complain about your own partner

Good hygiene is important

Don’t ever let someone in the group feel left out or bored

If you’re hosting be extra cautious about making sure everyone has a good time

Which Swinger Site or App Will You Choose?

While we shouldn’t even have to say this, it bears repeating. Don’t pressure your partner into swinging if they’re not into the lifestyle or even one particular “swingee” you’ve met.

Swinging is only fun if everyone is equally into it.

Joining a swinger website like Adult Friend Finder or SwapFinder will help you to avoid the drama of inviting people into the lifestyle who are not ready for it. (As in bars, clubs, etc.)

Be patient and communicative above all else, and keep communication open to the group so that everyone is aware of each others’ wants and needs.

If your relationship is already great and yet you both still crave excitement and taboo fun, why not join a swinging site to see what’s going on in your area?

