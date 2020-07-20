Beyoncé shares stunning new trailer for ‘Black Is King’

Queen Bey has officially released the second trailer for her upcoming visual album, Black Is King.

The cinematic masterpiece is set to arrive on the 31st of July exclusively on Disney+.

The second trailer for Black Is King is here, and it is a cinematic masterpiece, featuring appearances from Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, and more.

Last month, Beyonce gave us a little taste of her highly anticipated new album by dropping BLACK PARADE. The single was released on Juneteenth (June 19th), a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The film titled Black is King was written, directed and executive-produced by Beyonce, with contributions from directors Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava, and Kwasi Fordjour.

This def is going to be one of Beyoncé’s greatests projects #BLACKISKING pic.twitter.com/s2BzpAAzNj — Almeda. stans a liar (@unapologhetto) July 19, 2020

The film will feature appearances from JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

In a recent press release, it was reported that filming took place across multiple locations in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium.

With the film exclusively being streamed on Disney+, the company announced a distribution deal had been made that would allow the film to be streamed on much of the African Continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, and more.

Check out the trailer here, and don’t miss the film’s release on July 31st.