‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman has passed away, aged 43

By Mary Ali

By Mary Ali

In a devastating Tweet, Chadwick Boseman’s family has announced that the Black Panther star has passed away from cancer at 43.

Today, a heartfelt tweet revealed that the iconic actor, Chadwick Boseman, lost his four year battle with colon cancer and has passed away at 43.

Best known for portraying Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Marvel royalty Black Panther, Boseman’s acting helped transform the cinematic universe into a more diverse, inclusive realm.

The statement released today called him “a true fighter” who “persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love from Marshall to Da 5Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

They said that “it was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Fans are in mourning everywhere, taking to Twitter to thank him for his endless work and the representation he gave to the cinematic world.

Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman. #WakandaForever

