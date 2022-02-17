The 6 most anticipated book to TV adaptations in 2022

Some of your favourite books are being turned into TV adaptations in 2022! Check out the most exciting ones below.

Book to TV adaptations are looking up in 2022. After the industry faced devastating setbacks due to COVID-19, the new year has brought a hot flash of anticipation for many book lovers.

From Sally Rooney to Marvel heroines, we covered some of the most exciting adaptations to hit screens in 2022. Check them out below.

Conversations with Friends – Sally Rooney

Fans of Normal People, rejoice. The team behind the astonishingly successful book to TV adaptation of Rooney’s second novel is set for a 2022 release of her first, Conversations with Friends. Sasha Lane (American Honey), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), Jemima Kirke (Girls), and newcomer Alison Oliver, make up the chaotic central quartet of the novel.

House of the Dragon – George R.R. Martin

How do you follow the most successful book to TV adaptation ever? A prequel, of course! House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events that take place in Game of Thrones — but what can viewers expect from this upcoming HBO series? Well, with directors who have already lent their talents to the Game of Thrones series, as well as other lore-rich spectacles like The Witcher, one can predict more of the same. Which isn’t a bad thing, right?

Everything I Know About Love – Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love is being adapted into a seven-part BBC series by the author herself and stars Emma Appleton (The Last Letter to Your Lover), Bel Powley (The Morning Show), Marlie Siu (Alex Rider), and Jordan Peters (Gangs of London).

Ms. Marvel

Another year, another exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel is based on the Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, and stars newcomer Iman Vellani as the eponymous lead, Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead), and Aramis Knight (Ender’s Game).

Olga Dies Dreaming – Xochitl Gonzalez

In a rare instance, Olga Dies Dreaming is a book to TV adaptation of a novel that was picked up before the novel was published. The eponymous novel was the subject of a 10-way manuscript bidding war — eventually won by Flatiron books — and is the debut novel of American writer Xochitl Gonzalez. Exploring the novel’s complex Latinx identities, Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), and Ramón Rodríguez (The Wire) are set to star in the adaptation.

Amid a raging pandemic, @XochitltheG (21MFA) sold her first novel, secured a pilot for the screen adaptation of her story on @hulu, and graduated from the @uiowa‘s esteemed @IowaWritersWksp. Her debut novel, Olga Dies Dreaming, releases today. https://t.co/RRN26PYont pic.twitter.com/d1gMzFPi9T — University of Iowa Center for Advancement (@UIAdvancement) January 4, 2022

Three Women – Lisa Taddeo

Adapted by the writer herself, the TV adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling portrait of female desire is set to star Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). It’s slated to land on screens in late 2022.