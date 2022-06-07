Dolly Parton is going back to the big screen

Dolly Parton is set to star in the film adaptation of her book ‘Run, Rose, Run’ by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

With the 80’s classics like 9 – 5 and The best little whorehouse in Texas under her belt, Dolly Parton has left fans hanging for a long time to make her return back to the big screen. 1992 to be exact, with her last starring role in Straight Talk.

Aside from a cameo in the documentary, Hollywood to Dollywood as herself, Parton has largely had a low profile film-wise, preferring instead to collaborate with musicians and devote a huge portion of her time to her own book charity.

Dolly Parton has received literary kudos in her recent collaboration with best-selling author, James Patterson, on the novel Run, Rose Run, which quickly found its home on the much-coveted number one spot on the NYT bestsellers list.

In a very competitive landing right deal made this week, Sony Pictures has beaten the competition and acquired the film, with Reese Witherspoon’s media company hello sunshine set to take the lead on production, with both Parton and Patterson to co-produce.

Dolly shared the news of the adaptation on Instagram with a photo of her with James as she shared with her fans: ‘Run, Rose, Run is going to the big screen!

‘I can’t wait to make this dream come true with @HelloSunshine, u, and some of my favorite people, @JamesPattersonBooks and @ReeseWitherspoon!’

Run Rose Run follows the story of a young singer-songwriter who comes to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. As a star on the rise, and running from a past and secrets she desperately wants to hide, Rose’s journey unfolds as she heads towards a future she believes holds her destiny. In true James Patterson thriller style, mystery and intrigue follow.

One thing is for sure, Dolly sure does light up the screen, and to say the least, it’s a highly anticipated role that her fans eagerly await.