Johnny Depp joins TikTok post-trial and thanks fans for support

Johnny Depp’s TikTok debut has been slammed by Amber Heard’s spokesperson: “Women’s rights are moving backward.”

Following his win against Amber Heard in the defamation trial, Johnny Depp has joined TikTok.

Much to the delight of his fans, who have already given him over 4.6 million follows, the actor posted a heartwarming video, thanking his fans for their “unwavering” support throughout this long-drawn-out case.

The viral 30-second video features a compilation of fan clips, showcasing their steadfast support of Depp by cheering for him outside his vehicle as he makes his way into court, and holding posters with endearing messages.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” wrote Depp underneath the clip. “We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.” @johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Shortly after the video achieved virality, a representative of Amber Heard shunned Depp’s TikTok debut.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” they told Entertainment Weekly. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

This message also reflects Amber Heard’s opinion on the trial outcome. The actress, who is planning on appealing the verdict, explained how “heartbroken” she was in a public statement:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Depp, on the other hand, was “humbled” by the verdict, and had this to say: “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

On June 1, a jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp, granting him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.