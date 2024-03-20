Set to it: Splendour In the Grass TikTok Presale is on

Did someone say presale? Splendour In the Grass’ TikTok presale is your chance to snag tickets before they’re gone

Splendour in the Grass has announced a special presale for festival tickets happening today, Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.

This exclusive opportunity is for those who follow the festival’s official TikTok account, @SPLENDOURINTHEGRASS__.

Traditionally known for mosh pits and guitar solos, Splendour is embracing the digital age by offering festival access through the popular social media platform.

Fans who follow the account should keep an eye out for videos containing a link. Clicking the link will take them directly to the Moshtix ticketing platform where they can secure their spot at the highly anticipated event.

This presale comes after a week of exclusive access for Splendour members, locals, previous year purchasers, and Optus customers. The general public sale kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, March 21st.

Splendour in the Grass 2024 boasts a stellar lineup with big names across genres. Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue opens the festival on Friday, while Grammy-winning rapper Future headlines Saturday night. Indie-rockers Arcade Fire close out the event on Sunday after a ten-year hiatus from Australian stages.

There’s something for everyone with acts like Girl in Red, Yeat, Turnstile, Hayden James, Fontaines D.C., Lizzo McAlpine, Tones and I, and The Presets also gracing the stages.

Beyond the music, the festival offers art installations, LGBTQIA+ spaces, and family-friendly activities.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a weekend getaway, this TikTok presale could be your chance to snag tickets before they’re gone.

Check out the full line up here.