Ditch the Studio, Fuel Your Creativity: Win AIAIAI’s Groundbreaking Wireless Studio Monitors with NITH!

Unleash your creativity with AIAIAI’s revolutionary UNIT-4 Wireless+ studio monitors

Happy Mag has teamed up with AIAIAI to offer a prize for our annual Needle In The Hay comp that will revolutionise your music creation.

Introducing the UNIT-4 Wireless+ the world’s first professional wireless studio monitors. Yes – they are as dope as they sound.

These speakers feel just as comfortable in a studio as they do anywhere else, thanks to the wireless+ feature via W+Link. With this newfound flexibility, they let creators break free from the studio setting, sparking new ideas and sounds that might not flow as easily within its confines.

Unleash your inner producer with 20+ hours of battery life, ultra-low latency, and studio-quality sound – all cord-free.

Read on to discover how UNIT-4 Wireless+’s innovative design and sustainable construction can empower you to create music anywhere, anytime.

Break Free From the Studio Walls

Imagine creating music anywhere, anytime. With AIAIAI’s UNIT-4 Wireless+, the world’s first professional wireless studio monitors, that dream becomes reality. Enter Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay competition and you could win a pair of these groundbreaking speakers, designed to liberate your musical genius.

Unleash Your Inner Producer

Forget tangled cables and clunky setups. UNIT-4 Wireless+ boasts a massive 20+ hours of battery life and ultra-low latency wireless connection, freeing you to move around your space and collaborate seamlessly. Need to tweak your sound? Use the AIAIAI app for iOS or Android to customise the 5-band EQ and get the perfect mix, no matter your environment. *This app allows much more than 5-band EQ adjustment, including firmware updates & LED brightness.

Studio Quality, On-the-Go

Don’t be fooled by the compact size. UNIT-4 Wireless+packs a serious punch. Housing a high-excursion woofer and silk-dome tweeter, these monitors deliver precision audio with a flat frequency response. Whether you’re producing beats in your bedroom or jamming with friends outdoors, UNIT-4 ensures your music sounds exactly as it should.

Built to Last, Built for You

AIAIAI prioritises sustainability alongside innovation. UNIT-4 Wireless+ is crafted from 100% recycled plastic and boasts a modular design. This means you can easily replace components like the battery or drivers, extending the speaker’s lifespan.

Win Big with Happy Mag

Enter Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay competition here for your chance to win these incredible AIAIAI UNIT-4 Wireless+ monitors and elevate your music production to the next level. With complete wireless freedom, studio-grade sound, and a commitment to responsible design, UNIT-4 Wireless+ is the ultimate companion for any modern music creator.

Head over to AIAIAI to read more about the UNIT-4 Wireless+.