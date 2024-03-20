Prize announce: Brixton Bringing the Noise, Proudly Supporting Needle In the Hay

Brixton reveal the grand prizes for this years Needle In The Hay comp!

The stage is set, the amps are cranked, and the Needle In The Hay competition is ready to explode.

This is your chance to carve your name into music history and see your original song immortalised on vinyl. But that’s not all – thanks to the incredible support of Brixton, the rewards go way beyond the grand prize.

Brixton isn’t just a clothing brand; it’s a total mood that has been woven into fabric.

Brixton’s journey started in a cozy California garage, fueled by friendship and the buzzing local scene. Their very first creation, the Hooligan cap, marked the beginning of an exciting adventure into art, music, and exploration.

United by a love for self-expression and creativity, Brixton finds inspiration everywhere, especially from the world of music. While they call Southern California home, their spirit knows no bounds, drawing influence from all corners of the globe.

Brixton isn’t just about threads – they’re woven into the very fabric of the creative scene. Their mission? To unite artists, musicians, and free spirits through a shared love of self-expression and exploration. That’s why we are thrilled that Brixton is a major prize partner for this years NITH.

This year, thanks to Brixton’s generosity, the competition prizes are bigger and better than ever. Not only is one lucky winner walking away with a whopping $1000 Brixton voucher, but the top 10 finalists will each score a sweet $200 voucher to fuel their creative fire.

That’s right – ten chances to win! Whether you snag the top spot or rock your way into the top 10, Brixton is there to celebrate your sound. So, dust off your instruments, polish your lyrics, and get ready to unleash your musical masterpiece.

Needle In The Hay isn’t just about winning – it’s about sharing your voice with the world. With Brixton by your side, you have the chance to not only be heard, but also to gear up and express yourself in style. So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Needle In The Hay competition and show them what you’ve got!

Together, Brixton and Needle In The Hay are turning up the volume for Aussie music. Head here for more Brixton goodness.