Cole Sprouse gets nude on Instagram to piss off publicity team

The world copped an eye-full of Cole Sprouse today after the actor posted a rear-view nude on Instagram.

If you follow Cole Sprouse on Instagram, you probably woke up to a very full moon this morning, because the Riverdale star shared a cheeky nude with his 35 million odd followers.

The actor was looking extra bootyliscious in the (surely edited) photo, which, as far as we can tell, was posted just to give his PR team something to do.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” Sprouse wrote in the caption. And honestly, that’s all he needed to say, because there are already more than 37,000 comments that get the message across just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Much like Cole Sprouse’s rump, the memes are coming in thick and fast, with one Twitter user asking, “Why Cole Sprouse quadruple cheeked up for no reason like this?” adding a skull emoji at the end for good merit.

Someone else dropped this absolute beauty.

Others are blaming six seasons of working on Riverdale for the unexpected pic.

After being on Riverdale for 6 seasons Cole Sprouse went insane https://t.co/I9UhwHR97E — ✯*ﾟ (@___laylaxxx) June 7, 2022

Either way, Cole’s having a great time, and it seems like the 4.3 million people who liked the post did too.