Nude footage has leaked of actor Jesse Williams

Footage from Jesse William’s Broadway show Take Me Out has leaked, showing the actor completely starkers.

Jesse Williams, who was recently nominated for best performance by a featured actor in a play at the Tony Awards, had nude images and video of the show leak on Monday night.

Audience members were told to keep their phones locked in cases throughout the entirety of the play “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” according to the theatre’s website.

Williams hasn’t commented on the leak as of yet but recently spoke about the nudity in the play in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When he was asked about how the audience react to the nudity he said “A non-reaction is a really interesting reaction. The quiet, you know. Creates a lot of insecurity.”

“I don’t like any of it. I’ve learned in my minutes in theater, which is all a first for me, is don’t try to read into it because it just creates more insecurity.”

Williams added at he “won’t be scared of anything after this [experience], that’s for sure.”

Hopefully, that includes the leak.

More to come.